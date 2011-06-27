Used 2002 Chevrolet Blazer Consumer Reviews
Great Smaller SUV
Fun to drive...Very precise steering, good acceleration. Much easier to maneuver than one might expect. Interior is comfortable and spacious, with the possible exception of the rear seat area, which is somewhat similar to that of a compact car. I'm really enjoying my Blazer and would gladly recommend it to anyone.
Love ittttt!
My dad bought me my blazer a few months ago. i LOVE it. it has plenty of room. plenty of power for me. 4x4 works great, just had it down on the beach yesterday. it is the perfect vehicle for me right now. the only thing i hate about it is the gas mileage. it seems like im getting about 7 miles to a gallon..and that's for stop and go, well sorta. i live in the country so there's like 2 stop lights i go through, and most of it's just straight driving. i can make it about 30-35 on a quarter of a tank.
Solid Truck
Beautiful truck great to drive my truck has the heavy duty tow package so no front end problems 4x4 works amazing very capable truck. very comfortable to drive and lots of power. Would recommend to anyone wanting a capable SUV.
Not so bad after all
Was told not to purchase this vehicle, but did so anyway. I live in a snowy cold climate so this SUV has been great so far. 4WD didn't work the week after I bought it, but was inexpensive to repair, only needed a $70 actuator cable. Also the engine light came on. The garage said it was the coolant thermostat, even though it didn't appear I needed one. Changed it for the $13 it cost just to get the engine light off. In cold climate this this truck runs better with synthetic oil and really good plugs and wires. A bit of rattle here and there in the interior, seat reclining handle is stripped, usual and inexpensive problems/annoyances. Overall this is a great and fun SUV to own!
xTreme performance
I bought this xTreme used and in need of some TLC. It is now in great condition, has been very reliable, and runs like a wild horse. Handling is far better than the LS Blazer I also own, and fuel economy is a rock solid 22MPG on the highway, and about 15MPG around town. This is definitely not the model for all SUV drivers, but more for those who want some spark to go with towing, handling, and looks. The A/C in this vehicle easily handles 100+ temps and the engine cooling system keeps things at 195d. Easy to work on when needed. Changed a bad alternator in less than 15 minutes with no special tools. Parts are cheap and readily available. Wish I could buy a new one.
Sponsored cars related to the Blazer
Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Blazer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer