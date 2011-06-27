  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Blazer
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet Blazer
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Chevrolet Blazer Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Blazer
5(30%)4(39%)3(10%)2(13%)1(8%)
3.7
60 reviews
Write a review
See all Blazers for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,362 - $2,597
Used Blazer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Smaller SUV

Jeff Hawley, 12/15/2005
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Fun to drive...Very precise steering, good acceleration. Much easier to maneuver than one might expect. Interior is comfortable and spacious, with the possible exception of the rear seat area, which is somewhat similar to that of a compact car. I'm really enjoying my Blazer and would gladly recommend it to anyone.

Report Abuse

Love ittttt!

chevyygirrl, 07/26/2012
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

My dad bought me my blazer a few months ago. i LOVE it. it has plenty of room. plenty of power for me. 4x4 works great, just had it down on the beach yesterday. it is the perfect vehicle for me right now. the only thing i hate about it is the gas mileage. it seems like im getting about 7 miles to a gallon..and that's for stop and go, well sorta. i live in the country so there's like 2 stop lights i go through, and most of it's just straight driving. i can make it about 30-35 on a quarter of a tank.

Report Abuse

Solid Truck

robnrachel, 08/29/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Beautiful truck great to drive my truck has the heavy duty tow package so no front end problems 4x4 works amazing very capable truck. very comfortable to drive and lots of power. Would recommend to anyone wanting a capable SUV.

Report Abuse

Not so bad after all

Chappy, 01/12/2007
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Was told not to purchase this vehicle, but did so anyway. I live in a snowy cold climate so this SUV has been great so far. 4WD didn't work the week after I bought it, but was inexpensive to repair, only needed a $70 actuator cable. Also the engine light came on. The garage said it was the coolant thermostat, even though it didn't appear I needed one. Changed it for the $13 it cost just to get the engine light off. In cold climate this this truck runs better with synthetic oil and really good plugs and wires. A bit of rattle here and there in the interior, seat reclining handle is stripped, usual and inexpensive problems/annoyances. Overall this is a great and fun SUV to own!

Report Abuse

xTreme performance

xTreme Texas, 12/30/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this xTreme used and in need of some TLC. It is now in great condition, has been very reliable, and runs like a wild horse. Handling is far better than the LS Blazer I also own, and fuel economy is a rock solid 22MPG on the highway, and about 15MPG around town. This is definitely not the model for all SUV drivers, but more for those who want some spark to go with towing, handling, and looks. The A/C in this vehicle easily handles 100+ temps and the engine cooling system keeps things at 195d. Easy to work on when needed. Changed a bad alternator in less than 15 minutes with no special tools. Parts are cheap and readily available. Wish I could buy a new one.

Report Abuse
12345...12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Blazers for sale

Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Blazer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles