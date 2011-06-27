Used 1995 Chevrolet Blazer SUV Consumer Reviews
Solid car
Had 100K on it when i bought it. I have had some minor issues with it but nothing major. It was the spare car for friends and family until i sold it to a friend. It now has 270K miles on it and still going strong. For 2 years it had no maintenance and was drove to hell and back. It has needed tires and spark plugs the typical. I had to replace the EGR valve (my dad did, if you do it correctly which most dont there are no more issues), the ac motor, and 4wd switch. Common it is 270K no suprise. I have spent maybe 750 for repairs in its life time. Never left me stranded even when it died from the egr valve started back up and got me home. I would buy another one and might actually.
Chevrolet Blazer
I bought this car in 2008 because it was decently priced for a 4WD. I live in Montana where it snows half the year and I needed 4WD to be able to get out of my driveway every day to go to school. This was my first car and for about the first year it was good. The only problem I had with it was the alternator, which went bad. Its 4WD is awesome... I could get out of any drifts or ditches I was in. But then problems came at around 120,000 miles. My catalytic converter went out and I had that taken out, and my EGR valve has a build-up of carbon. Every week for the last month and a half I have been having to clean out the EGR valve. My Blazer got about 12 mpg... which is terrible.
Reliable vehicle with few flaws
I've owned my Blazer for 10 years now, original owner. The vehicle has proven to be very reliable, good off road, great towing, and nice on the highways. If I had to do it again, I would still buy this car. The car does have it's design problems: (1) every 40k I've had to pay $350 to get an emmissions valve replaced -- frustrating, (2) even though I have a heavy duty alternator package I've had to replace the battery 3 times -- again frustrating.
Blazer
I bought my Blazer for $1800 and put 10,000 miles on it. So far $850 for tranny rebuild. Fuel pump put on before I got it. 4wd works when it wants to. Shake the wires on transfer case sometimes works. EGR no good but you can buy a piece of screen wire from dealer for $16-20 that will reduce carbon build up. Gas mileage in city between 10 or 12 miles to gallon. Gets 17 or 18 mpg on highway. Brakes are no good. On slick surfaces they pulsate and make an awful racket. I guess it is a very poor ABS system. Not to mention I got truck for $1800 because tail lights would not work. Looks nice with $150 exhaust I had to put on because muffer rusted apart. Trim is starting to come off now.
Chevy needs to improve blazers
i bought this 95 blazer LT with 123K i've only had to fix the brakes on it and replace two rotors the engine seems to lack power. the MPG is 16-17 ouch that hurts but other than that my blazer has performed well now it has 138K
