Used 1992 Chevrolet Blazer Consumer Reviews
Couldn't be happier
I've always liked this truck so when I was looking at used vehicles with a BMW 3 in mind and came across my truck at a price I couldn't resist, I was all over it, plus I can do repairs on it, not so on the bimmer. This is a very fun truck to drive. It just turned 200k miles and still runs very strong, still looks great and up to date because Chevy used the body style until 99, I've moved a full size couches in it and towed full size trailers as well the power and size are both amazing I love this truck if chevy made a full size 2 door suv I'd buy it but since they don't I'll be very happy to keep mine until they do, they don't lie when they say like a rock
350 Engine
Great all around truck. With the tailgate folded down, and the spare tire removed, it has a full size bed. The rear end went out at around 150,000 miles. That was the only major problem. Has 190,000 on it now and it still runs strong. Great for road trips, tons of rooms, and everything fits in. Will get around 17 or 18 mpg on highway, much less around town. Has plenty of power to tow anything, anywhere. 4WD is great in the snow and the sand. ABS system is rough on the feet. It takes a while for the cabin to heat up in winter, but once it does, it's nice and warm inside. Plenty of room under the hood to make repairs in your garage easy and accessible.
1992 Chevy S-10 Blazer saved life
I bought this car in April 2007 owned it until it was totalled on October 28th 2007. This SUV saved my daughter's life. She was cut off on the freeway and She veered to the left to avoid a collision. Consequently when she turned to avoid the collision. The Blazer went in an extreme arc to hit the center divider with most of the force of impact on the right front end of the truck. That impact then sent the car careening end over end, slightly kiddy corner completing at least a total of three revolutions then bouncing into the weeds on the exact opposite of the freeway with the truck coming to rest on its wheels, and still running, , facing oncoming traffic. She only sustained a concussion.
The Best Blazer
My Blazer is very reliable and fun to drive. It looks great and has a powerful stance, I wish Chevy still made the full size 2 door. The interior dash board is awesome (1989- 94) everything is in easy reach of the driver, and is very modern with push button controls for the a/c and radio. Gas mileage isn't great for today's standards, but for a 1992 it's good with 15 mpg.
i love my k5 blazer
This Blazer has been great I think I will keep it till the end of time I put a 6 inch lift on it and 22 custom wheels custom head lights and tail lights and every where I go people just love it it rides well and has lots of room inside but gas wise not so good but I don't care about that.
