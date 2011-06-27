Used 1992 Chevrolet Beretta Consumer Reviews

Rocket on Wheels GTZdriver , 03/18/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is amazing. I bought it from a relative a few months ago. If you like performance but don't like the high price that comes with it, I suggest the GTZ with the 2.3 liter "High Output" engine. Although 180 hp doesn't sound like much, it sure feels like a whole lot more. It has 144,500 miles and neither my relative or I have had any mechanical problems, although I can say the European suspension (Getrag) squeaks every now and again. Otherwise, it sticks to the road with its rather big tires (on 16-inch rims). As far as the interior, it is very comfortable for a compact performance car. Sure there are better cars, but not everyone has the money. Report Abuse

What a piece of junk! moppymop , 11/11/2010 0 of 2 people found this review helpful Where do I start...horrible ergonomics (GM couldn't even be bothered to make the driver's seat line up with the steering wheel), sub-Happy Meal-quality interior trim, interior and exterior parts fell off at random, crappy 3 speed auto sucked out every last iota of performance the 3100 V6 had in it (which wasn't much to begin with), leaked water in the rain, transmission was toast at 70K miles. Unless someone is paying you to take one of these cars, you don't want one. Report Abuse

I wouldn't buy one. Yeah , 11/17/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Hi, about one month ago I went and bought my first car went out and bought a 92 Chevy Beretta GT black with the teal pinstripe and teal and crome wheels looks perfect never seen a car look so good with its age. The car has just a little over 76000 miles on it and i bought it on its looks. I have done more work to this car then i knew could be done had to have regular work done yeah ok but i had to replace the head because it was cracked the started struts radiator and who knows what next my recommendation is not to buy one i am already ready to sell it. Report Abuse

Mid-80s GM Crap Carry-Over VonBounden , 09/06/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Every little plastic nob came off in my hand or broke completely. The e- brake came off the shaft once as it was only held on by a single little screw. The shocks were so soft and the suspension so undersprung, you could drive it around a corner at 20mph and the fuel pump couldn't get enough gas to keep the engine running because it leaned so heavily. It had the GM-Paint Disease, where the EPA mandated paint wasn't properly matched to the primer and began to wash off. This is a rust-free car, mind you. Horribly underpowered breaks. Paper- plate speakers produce a lovely timberless sound quality that can turn even your favorite song into dreadful noise. Report Abuse