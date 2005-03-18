Used 1992 Chevrolet Beretta for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Beretta searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Beretta
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Beretta
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.49 Reviews
Report abuse
GTZdriver,03/18/2005
This car is amazing. I bought it from a relative a few months ago. If you like performance but don't like the high price that comes with it, I suggest the GTZ with the 2.3 liter "High Output" engine. Although 180 hp doesn't sound like much, it sure feels like a whole lot more. It has 144,500 miles and neither my relative or I have had any mechanical problems, although I can say the European suspension (Getrag) squeaks every now and again. Otherwise, it sticks to the road with its rather big tires (on 16-inch rims). As far as the interior, it is very comfortable for a compact performance car. Sure there are better cars, but not everyone has the money.