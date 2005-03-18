Used 1992 Chevrolet Beretta for Sale Near Me

This car is amazing. I bought it from a relative a few months ago. If you like performance but don't like the high price that comes with it, I suggest the GTZ with the 2.3 liter "High Output" engine. Although 180 hp doesn't sound like much, it sure feels like a whole lot more. It has 144,500 miles and neither my relative or I have had any mechanical problems, although I can say the European suspension (Getrag) squeaks every now and again. Otherwise, it sticks to the road with its rather big tires (on 16-inch rims). As far as the interior, it is very comfortable for a compact performance car. Sure there are better cars, but not everyone has the money.

