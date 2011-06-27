  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet Beretta Indy GT Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Beretta
3.5
2 reviews
Junk

essay, 05/07/2006
Biggest piece of junk I owned. I will just list a few of the things I replaced that I can think of off the top of my head. Ball joints, radiator, 4 injectors, 3 wheel barings, 2+ CV joints, muffler, leaks oil, digital dash goes in and out, clutch, window motor, blower motor, AC compressor, brakes, brake pistons, transmission mount. I'll stop there but I am sure there were more things. Heck all of those things were replaced between 4/98-10/00 then I gave the thing away free because I hated the thing so much! There was a radio station where I lived that said "Crank up the volume so you dont hear that funny noise your car is making" and that is exactly what i always did with that junker!

My Beretta Indy

MAJ28, 04/16/2002
I love this car, it's 13 years old and still looking nice. Cheap to repair in most cases. Lots of power.

