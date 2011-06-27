  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,340$47,023$51,564
Clean$42,575$46,188$50,631
Average$41,045$44,518$48,765
Rough$39,514$42,848$46,899
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,473$57,556$62,592
Clean$52,529$56,534$61,460
Average$50,640$54,489$59,194
Rough$48,752$52,445$56,929
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,870$51,764$56,565
Clean$47,025$50,845$55,542
Average$45,334$49,006$53,495
Rough$43,644$47,167$51,447
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,334$47,980$52,476
Clean$43,551$47,128$51,526
Average$41,985$45,423$49,627
Rough$40,420$43,719$47,728
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,883$40,279$44,464
Clean$36,232$39,564$43,660
Average$34,929$38,133$42,051
Rough$33,627$36,703$40,441
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 11/18 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,615$53,548$58,399
Clean$48,739$52,597$57,342
Average$46,987$50,695$55,228
Rough$45,235$48,793$53,115
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,002$43,686$48,225
Clean$39,296$42,911$47,352
Average$37,883$41,359$45,607
Rough$36,471$39,807$43,862
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 11/18 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,207$48,278$53,294
Clean$43,427$47,421$52,329
Average$41,866$45,706$50,401
Rough$40,305$43,991$48,472
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,313$44,931$49,392
Clean$40,584$44,133$48,498
Average$39,125$42,538$46,711
Rough$37,666$40,942$44,923
Estimated values

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $42,575 for one in "Clean" condition and about $46,188 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Land Rover Range Rover Velar is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $42,575 for one in "Clean" condition and about $46,188 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $42,575 for one in "Clean" condition and about $46,188 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar ranges from $39,514 to $51,564, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.