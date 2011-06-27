Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,340
|$47,023
|$51,564
|Clean
|$42,575
|$46,188
|$50,631
|Average
|$41,045
|$44,518
|$48,765
|Rough
|$39,514
|$42,848
|$46,899
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,473
|$57,556
|$62,592
|Clean
|$52,529
|$56,534
|$61,460
|Average
|$50,640
|$54,489
|$59,194
|Rough
|$48,752
|$52,445
|$56,929
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,870
|$51,764
|$56,565
|Clean
|$47,025
|$50,845
|$55,542
|Average
|$45,334
|$49,006
|$53,495
|Rough
|$43,644
|$47,167
|$51,447
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,334
|$47,980
|$52,476
|Clean
|$43,551
|$47,128
|$51,526
|Average
|$41,985
|$45,423
|$49,627
|Rough
|$40,420
|$43,719
|$47,728
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,883
|$40,279
|$44,464
|Clean
|$36,232
|$39,564
|$43,660
|Average
|$34,929
|$38,133
|$42,051
|Rough
|$33,627
|$36,703
|$40,441
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 11/18 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,615
|$53,548
|$58,399
|Clean
|$48,739
|$52,597
|$57,342
|Average
|$46,987
|$50,695
|$55,228
|Rough
|$45,235
|$48,793
|$53,115
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,002
|$43,686
|$48,225
|Clean
|$39,296
|$42,911
|$47,352
|Average
|$37,883
|$41,359
|$45,607
|Rough
|$36,471
|$39,807
|$43,862
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 11/18 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,207
|$48,278
|$53,294
|Clean
|$43,427
|$47,421
|$52,329
|Average
|$41,866
|$45,706
|$50,401
|Rough
|$40,305
|$43,991
|$48,472
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,313
|$44,931
|$49,392
|Clean
|$40,584
|$44,133
|$48,498
|Average
|$39,125
|$42,538
|$46,711
|Rough
|$37,666
|$40,942
|$44,923