Estimated values
2001 Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 HSE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,810
|$2,247
|$2,461
|Clean
|$1,653
|$2,051
|$2,252
|Average
|$1,340
|$1,661
|$1,834
|Rough
|$1,026
|$1,271
|$1,417
Estimated values
2001 Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 SE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,355
|$1,859
|$2,115
|Clean
|$1,237
|$1,698
|$1,935
|Average
|$1,002
|$1,375
|$1,576
|Rough
|$767
|$1,051
|$1,217