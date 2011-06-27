Used 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Beware of Transmission Problems
Love the concept and versatility, but disappointed with reliability. I have had to replace the transmission at 32 months/49,000 miles (at considerable out-of-pocket expense) and continue to have problems with steering and front suspension noise.
Been a great vehicle for over 6 years now
I really love my Avalanche. I bought it new and has been a great vehicle. I've had zero engine issues. things I've done are had to replace speedometer that sprung one day when it was about 10 below 0 outside. Had to have a airbag sensor replaced and replaced one of the oxygen sensors - which I found out is recommended after about 5 years anyway. Also a transmission solenoid was replaced, that was only $120 w/labor. I run the E85 a lot in the summer and I tow a heavy camper with it. Its not the best towing vehicle for something heavy but it gets by. I run Amsoil and engine still runs like new with 65k.
Great Vehicle A real buy.
LT2 & Z-71. This truck goes everywhere, anytime, in all conditions. 19+ mpg highway/13.5 mpg city. Will tow or haul most anything in style. Quiet ride, lots of luxury everywhere, auto everything, great stereo, easy to drive. This is my 2nd Avalanche. I am about to buy #3 (2009) Had only minor problems when new (1x in shop). Since new, just oil changes, rotate tires, and gas. I love the look too. Get a lot of compliments, even from high dollar car owners. If you find a clean low mileage Avalanche, buy it. Do not buy expecting great gas mileage. This is a big truck that is 4 wheel drive designed for work & hauling. Buy knowing that this is a 6700 lb truck with a big V8.
i love it
I got it new in 2005, changed all fluids after 5 years, had new brakes because of lack of use......its my 3rd vehicle but I love it..45,000 miles on it. won't hold a big load.but the ride is great. towing is ok but its really just a great riding all around vehicle. only real complaint is the the brakes a very soft pedal action.I asked the dealer and they said that was they way it is.they work good but I think soft.this is my 3 avalanche and hope to keep it forever.....i am 70 years old.....its just a great all around vehicle.....
Happy with it
Very fun to drive. For a truck, it has averaged about 16.5 MPG, which is not bad. I tow a boat and a travel trailer at times. It has been in the shop three times, twice with transmission problems, at the dealer a week each time, other time was a computer problem. I have had major tire problems, none of the orginal tires are on the vehicle, I have had it 14 months now.
