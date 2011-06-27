Used 1999 Chevrolet Astro Minivan Consumer Reviews

1999 Astro LS AWD danjpao , 11/27/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Many problems after the first 2 years (35000 miles). Transfer case was rebuilt twice, 35000 miles apart because of locking up on cornering. Can't keep brakes in it - rotors keep warping - brake system is to small for the weight of vehicle. Power steering pump, 1 door lock actuator, 2 sets of idler arms, oil cooler lines, ignition coil, ignition switch housing and pinion oil seal all replaced. Right now at 76,000 miles my Astro is in the shop with the engine out because of a coolant leak. I am amazed at Chevy's lack of concern for this lemon!!! Report Abuse

good van for anything dskidds , 01/19/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful love this van, its a Custom Craft. problems are no locks, keyless entry doesn't work, driver side window motor is a no go, don't have access to the trunk, fuel sender does not work, ne fuel pump put in at 130k, ball joints are going, when it shifts between 1st and 2nd it "jumps, hard shifting" check the fluid and its alright does well in the snow perfect donuts (just once, no more) had this van on many numerous trips its a good van, but it gets 13mpg city and 16 highway, 4.3 Lt. V6 Vortex

1999 Astro Van John Hilger , 12/26/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought van new and it performed well until it reached 60,000 miles. Then the electric door locks began to fail. The power window motor failed on drivers side. Water pump and and thermostat @ 80,000. 100,000 differential bearings went bad. 119,000 cooling leak around intake manifold gasket. Always maintained van and never abused.

Many problems Victor , 04/30/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this van because of its size. This van has had many problems. Window switches replaced, door locks replaced, door opener replaced, calipers replaced, all these problems under 36,000 miles. Latest problem the differential had to be replaced at 38,000. Unheard of by many mechanics. GM would not pick up total cost to replace it. Only half. The executive office said since I didn't use the dealer to service it all the time, they would not help me. Why should I pay the deal 2 times the amount for a simple oil change.