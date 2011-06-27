Used 1999 Chevrolet Astro Minivan Consumer Reviews
1999 Astro LS AWD
Many problems after the first 2 years (35000 miles). Transfer case was rebuilt twice, 35000 miles apart because of locking up on cornering. Can't keep brakes in it - rotors keep warping - brake system is to small for the weight of vehicle. Power steering pump, 1 door lock actuator, 2 sets of idler arms, oil cooler lines, ignition coil, ignition switch housing and pinion oil seal all replaced. Right now at 76,000 miles my Astro is in the shop with the engine out because of a coolant leak. I am amazed at Chevy's lack of concern for this lemon!!!
good van for anything
love this van, its a Custom Craft. problems are no locks, keyless entry doesn't work, driver side window motor is a no go, don't have access to the trunk, fuel sender does not work, ne fuel pump put in at 130k, ball joints are going, when it shifts between 1st and 2nd it "jumps, hard shifting" check the fluid and its alright does well in the snow perfect donuts (just once, no more) had this van on many numerous trips its a good van, but it gets 13mpg city and 16 highway, 4.3 Lt. V6 Vortex
1999 Astro Van
Bought van new and it performed well until it reached 60,000 miles. Then the electric door locks began to fail. The power window motor failed on drivers side. Water pump and and thermostat @ 80,000. 100,000 differential bearings went bad. 119,000 cooling leak around intake manifold gasket. Always maintained van and never abused.
Many problems
I bought this van because of its size. This van has had many problems. Window switches replaced, door locks replaced, door opener replaced, calipers replaced, all these problems under 36,000 miles. Latest problem the differential had to be replaced at 38,000. Unheard of by many mechanics. GM would not pick up total cost to replace it. Only half. The executive office said since I didn't use the dealer to service it all the time, they would not help me. Why should I pay the deal 2 times the amount for a simple oil change.
Best vehicle I ever had
I bought mine new in 2000. drove it to eveywhere, San Fran, Sac town, mountains several times, Ariizona, Utah, Las Vegas,.....You get the point. Like all vehicles the key is maintenance. If you take care of your vehicle, it will take care of you. Don't get me wrong it had some hick ups like I changed the alternator, I did a fuel injector swap, changed the fuel pump but other than that. It ran like a top. Never hard to start. I did do some modes. cold air intake, cat back system and after towing like crazy I decided to change rear leaf springs to high capacity leafs springs. I loved that van, and would still have after 14 years but some idiot ran into it while it was parked and totaled it.
Sponsored cars related to the Astro
Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Astro Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner