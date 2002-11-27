Used 1999 Chevrolet Astro for Sale Near Me

10 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Astro Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 10 out of 10 listings
  • 2000 Chevrolet Astro LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Astro LS

    233,196 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Astro LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Astro LS

    127,490 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,850

    Details
  • 1998 Chevrolet Astro LS
    used

    1998 Chevrolet Astro LS

    127,015 miles

    $4,501

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Astro LS
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Astro LS

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Government Use

    $2,300

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Astro in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Astro

    164,474 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,200

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Astro in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Astro

    136,301 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,997

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro

    105,043 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,450

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro

    80,365 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,279

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro

    200,733 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,950

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro

    87,874 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Astro searches:

Showing 1 - 10 out of 10 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Astro
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Astro

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Astro

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Astro
Overall Consumer Rating
423 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
  • 5
    (39%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (30%)
  • 2
    (4%)
1999 Astro LS AWD
danjpao,11/27/2002
Many problems after the first 2 years (35000 miles). Transfer case was rebuilt twice, 35000 miles apart because of locking up on cornering. Can't keep brakes in it - rotors keep warping - brake system is to small for the weight of vehicle. Power steering pump, 1 door lock actuator, 2 sets of idler arms, oil cooler lines, ignition coil, ignition switch housing and pinion oil seal all replaced. Right now at 76,000 miles my Astro is in the shop with the engine out because of a coolant leak. I am amazed at Chevy's lack of concern for this lemon!!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Astro
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to