Used 1995 Chevrolet Astro Minivan Consumer Reviews

Good hauler but nickeled and dimed to death jbaggins , 07/22/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We bought the '95 in 2004 for $4000. It had A/C, AWD and seating for 8. We had just had our 4th child so needed something that could seat 6 so that threw out most of the cars from the equation. I loved this van but it started to cost money and working under the hood was a real pain due to the engine compartment being so small and the "dog house" in the interior having to be removed to work on anything. Mechanics automatically charge more to work on these types of vehicle since there is a lot of effort to gain access to the parts that need to be replaced. Luckily, I could do a lot of the work my self. For the 5 years we owned it, I put about $1000-1500 each year into it. Report Abuse

A great car, if you can handle the mpg Endre , 06/14/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I can't say enough about how good this van has been for me. It has an engine that is snappier than V-8s,when it's only a V-6. At 16-18 mpg it's not very economical, but very good for a van and excellent for the performance it delivers. It has hauled kids, motorcycles, lumber, brush, furniture, rocks and has always, always handled the load with competence, and cleaned up very well afterward. The rear bench seats can be removed in under 3 minutes bu 1 person, leaving enough floor space for an 4x8 sheet of plywood, and using the between-the- seat space I've gotten 11.5-foot things in there. If you can handle the mpg, get this van! Report Abuse

1995 Astro AWD LT Nate , 10/15/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought the Luxury Touring addition with all the extras and have been very glad we did. The astro appealed to us because it offered better cargo space, better payload, and had better ground clearance. Most minivans just cant do what an astro can. We have had great luck 185,000 miles and only an alternator and window motor. and brakes and tires of course. The all wheel drive works great in all conditions. The one thing you have to watch for with these is the dutch doors. We have also bought a 97 and they both sucked water under the carpet via the plastic thresh hold. But the only way you know is by reaching under the carpet because there's a rubber backing keeping the water from coming through. Report Abuse

We named it Tugger J J B , 03/23/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We haved loved our AWD Astro. It has pulled the camper over the Rockies, forded Jeep trails in the mountains, hauled the dogs, kids, and everything else you can think of. Very versatile. Tight foot room in front, but all vans do that. With AWD and ABS it is the best snow and ice vehicle we have ever had. It still gets 14-19 mpg and the 4.3 is underpowered, but very reliable. Still doesn't burn more than a quart between oil changes at 125K miles. Too bad they plan to discontinue. We keep driving this one because we can't get another set up the same way. Report Abuse