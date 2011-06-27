Used 1991 Chevrolet Astro Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Astro
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg14/18 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.378.0/486.0 mi.378.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.44.5 ft.42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length176.8 in.186.8 in.176.8 in.
Curb weight3828 lbs.3916 lbs.3828 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.6100 lbs.5800 lbs.
Height73.5 in.73.0 in.73.5 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.77.0 in.77.0 in.
Maximum payloadno1863.0 lbs.1644.0 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Tangier Orange
  • Red Metallic
  • White
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
