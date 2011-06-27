Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Consumer Reviews
best van on the road
mikeway05, 06/28/2011
This is the best van on the road by far better than any other ... Gas mileage can be increased by opting for a K&N air filter .. Replace the 3 1/2 foot muffer with a new modern version and really increase you gas mileage. Keep the motor tuned up and use the long lasting uridium plugs in it .. Move to a 225 16 inch wheel instead of a 215 and go with Michelin xd2's .. Best move I ever made ..
Pays it's own way
rbell, 02/08/2005
This is the third Astro cargo van I've owned. The previous two Astro's I had were work horses that paid their own way. No major mechanical problems, just normal maintenance expense.
