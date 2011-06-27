2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Big-van capacity in a small-van package, available all-wheel drive, high towing ability.
- Engineered in the early '80s, iffy crash test scores, cramped front footwells.
Other years
List Price
$8,495
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you need a small utility van that's tough enough to handle day after day on the job site, the Astro is about the only game in town.
2005 Highlights
No major changes for the Astro Cargo Van this year.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
mikeway05,06/28/2011
This is the best van on the road by far better than any other ... Gas mileage can be increased by opting for a K&N air filter .. Replace the 3 1/2 foot muffer with a new modern version and really increase you gas mileage. Keep the motor tuned up and use the long lasting uridium plugs in it .. Move to a 225 16 inch wheel instead of a 215 and go with Michelin xd2's .. Best move I ever made ..
rbell,02/08/2005
This is the third Astro cargo van I've owned. The previous two Astro's I had were work horses that paid their own way. No major mechanical problems, just normal maintenance expense.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
