Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
See all Astro Cargos for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,390 - $3,747
sstmfadwn, 01/20/2004
it is a cool van to put stuff in

good looking van

zbc509, 02/18/2004
this van is one of the nicest looking mini vans ive owned. it is very reliable, runs great and also has great power and gas mileage...

ASTRO VAN, WORK PLEASURE

acov, 05/07/2004
extremely reliable. driven 30,000 hard miles and only failure was electric door locks. front and rear ac excellent. great service from dealer.

