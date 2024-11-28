Volvo Wants You to Pick Up Your New Car in Sweden — and You Should

Volvo has offered its Overseas Delivery Program — or OSD for short — for years but never put much effort into spreading the word. The company recently expanded the program, and I recently got the chance to go through the entire experience from start to finish — well, without actually buying a car. I'm here to tell you firsthand that it's awesome. If you're buying a new Volvo, you should definitely do it this way.

What exactly is Overseas Delivery?

As the name suggests, OSD allows American customers to order their next Volvo and come pick it up at the company's global headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. If you're anything like me, you're already wondering how much this costs. Quite surprisingly, it doesn't cost anything.

In fact, customers who opt for OSD actually get a 5% discount off their car's suggested retail price in addition to a great list of perks. Volvo will fly you and one guest to Gothenburg from anywhere in the U.S. in premium economy and put you up in a hotel for two nights (three if you already own a Volvo). During your time in Sweden, you will take a tour of the factory where the cars are built, eat at one of the best restaurants in the city, and explore the brand-new World of Volvo experience center.