The New Volvo XC90 Debuts September 4

The XC90 will remain electrified, but it won't be an EV

2025 Volvo XC90 profile
  • written by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.
    edited by
    Copy Chief
    Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.
  • The three-row Volvo XC90 SUV is getting a major update.
  • It won't be an EV like the similarly sized EX90, but it'll still use electrified powertrains.
  • Volvo will reveal the new XC90 on September 4 as part of its "90/90 Day" celebration.

Volvo will reveal the 2026 XC90 SUV on Wednesday, September 4, the automaker confirmed this week. The popular three-row crossover will be unveiled during an event Volvo is calling "90/90 Day," which will also "mark a big moment in the launch of the EX90," the company's new three-row EV.

We don't know much about the new XC90 at this time, with Volvo only stating that the SUV will be "substantially refreshed." We also know that, unlike the EV-only EX90, the new XC90 will continue to use gas-powered powertrains with electric assist. Currently, the XC90 is available with both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.

2025 Volvo XC90 rear 3/4

The renewed focus on hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles makes sense, as Volvo — like many automakers — is walking back its previously announced ambitions to be an EV-only carmaker by 2030. With the demand for EVs slowing, many companies are shifting their strategies to bolster more efficient internal combustion engines that rely on hybrid assist. Volvo has long had a strong presence in this area with both its mild hybrid and Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The 2025 model-year XC90 is already on sale, so we expect the new XC90 to arrive in the U.S. as a 2026 model. That means it'll go on sale sometime next year.

Edmunds says

Keeping the XC90 hybrid alive alongside the electric EX90 is a smart decision by Volvo. We look forward to seeing just how "substantially refreshed" this new SUV is.

