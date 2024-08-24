Volvo will reveal the 2026 XC90 SUV on Wednesday, September 4, the automaker confirmed this week. The popular three-row crossover will be unveiled during an event Volvo is calling "90/90 Day," which will also "mark a big moment in the launch of the EX90," the company's new three-row EV.

We don't know much about the new XC90 at this time, with Volvo only stating that the SUV will be "substantially refreshed." We also know that, unlike the EV-only EX90, the new XC90 will continue to use gas-powered powertrains with electric assist. Currently, the XC90 is available with both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.