2025 Volvo EX30 First Drive: When Less Is More

How small is small?

To give you some sense of context, the EX30 is 3 inches shorter than the already mini Mini Countryman SUV and 18.1 inches shorter than a Tesla Model 3. In Europe, where the roads were built for the horse and cart, this is a virtue, but it remains to be seen whether small is mighty in the Midwest.

Cynicism aside, the EX30 isn't as compromised as you might think. Not having to accommodate a gas engine does help liberate extra space for passengers. There’s plenty of head and elbow room in the front and a multi-adjustable driving position. The seats — always a Volvo strong point — are comfy too, although tall drivers might bemoan a lack of under-thigh support.

In the back it would be wrong to describe it as commodious, but two 6-footers can sit in tandem in reasonable comfort. Headroom is generous, even on trims with a glass roof, but sitting three abreast will be cozy.

The cargo area is adequate for a week's worth of groceries and there's a removable cargo floor to provide a flat load area. The rear seats also split and fold for some extra versatility and Volvo has even included a pictogram to show you what, in theory, should fit. The capacity of 14.1 cubic feet is comparable to the rear trunk space in the trunk of a Model 3 sedan, and it extends to 31.9 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. But unlike the Model 3 or a few other EVs, there's no frunk (front trunk) to speak of.