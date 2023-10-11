Volvo’s all-electric EX30 crossover starts at $36,245. In fact, pricing for the entire range has been announced, save for the off-road-focused Cross Country model. Volvo has said that will come “at a later date,” so for now we’ll focus on the rest of the 2025 EX30 lineup.

Two configurations (single- and dual-motor) will be offered with a total of five trim levels between them. The single-motor EX30 has three trims: Core ($36,245), Plus ($40,195) and Ultra ($41,895). Stepping up to the dual-motor EX30 leaves just the Plus and Ultra trims, priced at $46,195 and $47,895, respectively.

Volvo has also detailed some of the finishes you’ll be able to order its EV in. Volvo offers five stylish exterior colors: Moss Yellow, Cloud Blue, Vapour Grey, Crystal White and Onyx Black. Inside, you’ll have a choice of four finishes that use a combination of recycled and natural, leather-free materials. These hues are Mist, Pine, Indigo and Breeze. Buyers can also further color their car with five ambient lighting modes, all of which are “inspired by Swedish landscapes” per Volvo.