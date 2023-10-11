- The 2025 Volvo EX30 starts at $36,245.
- Single-motor models will offer 275 miles per charge.
- Range for Cross Country and dual-motor variants has not been announced.
Volvo EX30 Pricing and Range: 275 Miles for $36,245
The 2025 Volvo EX30 starts affordable, but range could be an issue for higher-trim models
Volvo’s all-electric EX30 crossover starts at $36,245. In fact, pricing for the entire range has been announced, save for the off-road-focused Cross Country model. Volvo has said that will come “at a later date,” so for now we’ll focus on the rest of the 2025 EX30 lineup.
Two configurations (single- and dual-motor) will be offered with a total of five trim levels between them. The single-motor EX30 has three trims: Core ($36,245), Plus ($40,195) and Ultra ($41,895). Stepping up to the dual-motor EX30 leaves just the Plus and Ultra trims, priced at $46,195 and $47,895, respectively.
Volvo has also detailed some of the finishes you’ll be able to order its EV in. Volvo offers five stylish exterior colors: Moss Yellow, Cloud Blue, Vapour Grey, Crystal White and Onyx Black. Inside, you’ll have a choice of four finishes that use a combination of recycled and natural, leather-free materials. These hues are Mist, Pine, Indigo and Breeze. Buyers can also further color their car with five ambient lighting modes, all of which are “inspired by Swedish landscapes” per Volvo.
The Swedish marque will offer the EX30 with a number of standard and optional driver assistance and safety features, as well as a smattering of standard tech features. While Volvo uses a Google-based infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, as is a driver assistance suite composed of blind-spot monitoring, door opening alert and front/rear collision mitigation.
Upgrading to the Plus trim nets buyers a Harman Kardon sound system, a black roof and 19-inch wheels, up from 18 inches. Ultra trims will include Volvo’s Pilot Assist — its semi-autonomous driver assist system — and Park Pilot Assist, the brand’s semi-autonomous parking aid. The Ultra trim will also add a 360-degree 3D camera array. Volvo says further trim-level equipment details will be available “in the coming weeks.”
The 2025 EX30 will manage an EPA-estimated 275 miles of range for the single-motor variant, but Volvo still has not quoted an EPA range estimate for the dual-motor EX30 or the upcoming Cross Country. We expect both to offer less range because of their dual-motor setups. Hopefully, the full run of EPA range estimates will be available by the time deliveries start early next year.
Edmunds says
At first glance, it seems Volvo is putting out the most optimistic figure it can for its single-motor EX30, holding what are surely lower numbers for the rest of the lineup close to the vest. We’re also curious to see pricing and range estimates for the EX30 Cross Country, which have yet to be announced.