CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: The Guys Talk Porsches, a Toyota Tacoma and More
This week's episode dives into Porsche’s Manthey kit for the Cayman GT4 RS. Listen as the guys discuss this plus Alistair's own Porsche 993, as well as get insight into the Toyota Tacoma.
ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.