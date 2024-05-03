Skip to main content

CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: The Guys Talk Porsches, a Toyota Tacoma and More

Listen to the latest on Porsche’s Manthey kit for the Cayman GT4 RS plus the guys share funny, mean tweets.

PORSCHEL_GT4RS_MANTHEY_SHOOT-45.jpg
  • Alistair and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria talk about Porsche’s Manthey kit for the Cayman GT4 RS, Alistair’s Porsche 993 .
  • The duo discuss what it's like to drive the Toyota Tacoma.
  • Plus, they share some latest tweets, funny or not.

This week's episode dives into Porsche’s Manthey kit for the Cayman GT4 RS. Listen as the guys discuss this plus Alistair's own Porsche 993, as well as get insight into the Toyota Tacoma.

Catch the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.

ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.

Jodi Tourkowby

Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.

