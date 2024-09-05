Toyota Tacoma vs. Land Cruiser: Why We Like the Pickup Better Off-Road

In the case of the Tacoma, there are three off-road-ready trim levels — the TRD Off-Road, Trailhunter and TRD Pro — all of which get properly nubby all-terrains. The former wears BF Goodrich Trail Terrains and the latter pair roll on Goodyear Wrangler Territory rubbers. Tire diameter is relatively consistent across both vehicles. The more affordable trims’ (1958 and TRD Off-Road) tires measure 31.5 to 31.6 inches and pricier models get 32.5- to 32.6-inch rubber.

Dedicated all-terrain tires provide superior puncture resistance and better traction off-road than all-season alternatives, usually at the expense of efficiency. (Comparing the Land Cruiser to the Tacoma TRD Pro, both are rated at 23 mpg combined.) We’ll note that after airing the tires down, neither vehicle struggled much for traction on the trails we drove through Colorado, but the limits of the all-terrains are certainly higher. Both the Tacoma and Land Cruiser have similar levels of tire noise on the highway.

Second, the Tacoma has a pair of variants with killer off-road dampers. The Trailhunter gets Old Man Emu shocks and the TRD Pro gets a manually adjustable set from Fox. In both trucks, we noticed impressive small-impact absorption around 15 mph and the pickups came alive over bigger bumps around 25 mph. No Land Cruiser has similar shock travel or performance.