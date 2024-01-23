Three Reasons Why You Should Buy a Kia EV9 Instead of a Tesla Model X or Y

Kia Telluride vs. Tesla Model X and Y: Price

Tesla Model Y: For this comparison, we're looking at a Model Y Long Range, with all-wheel drive (AWD) and a seven-seat configuration. A third row is not available for the base rear-drive version.

EPA-estimated range: 310 miles

Starting MSRP (with destination fee): $53,380 (seven-seater)

Eligible for a $7,500 EV tax credit? Yes

Effective starting price: $45,880

The Model Y is a compelling deal at that price, but if you plan on regularly transporting adults in the third row or need more storage, the next two cars will likely be a better fit.

Kia EV9: With the EV9, we can go in one of two directions. If you're looking to cross-shop it with a Model Y, you'd likely be looking at the middle Wind AWD trim, as it is the least expensive way to get all-wheel drive and seven-passenger seating.

If you're considering a fully loaded version to rival the Model X, you'd likely want to look at the GT-Line trim, though it is only available with the six-passenger captain's chairs. The GT also makes more torque than the Wind, for quicker acceleration, with 516 lb-ft of torque versus 443 lb-ft in the Wind. Tesla does not publish its power numbers, so we cannot make a comparison on that front.

Wind AWD

EPA-estimated range: 280 miles

Starting MSRP (with destination fee): $65,395 (seven-seater)

Eligible for a $7,500 EV tax credit? No, but there's a $3,750 factory incentive at this time.

Effective starting price: $61,645

GT-Line AWD

EPA-estimated range: 270 miles

Starting MSRP (with destination fee): $75,395 (six-seater)

Eligible for a $7,500 EV tax credit? No, but there's a $3,750 factory incentive at this time.

Effective starting price: $71,645

There's a $15,765 effective price gap between the less expensive Tesla Model Y Long Range and the Kia EV9 Wind. That's a tough pill to swallow since you would theoretically be paying more to get less range. But based on Edmunds' testing, no Tesla we've tested has hit its EPA range figure in the real world, whereas the EV9 we tested and other Kia EVs have overperformed and gone farther than their estimates. But what else does the price difference get you on the EV9? Far more passenger and cargo space, ventilated seats, satellite radio, a panoramic sunroof (versus a fixed-glass roof), Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, onboard navigation (versus LTE-based navi), tri-zone automatic climate control (versus dual zone), and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic warning (as opposed to a video popup on the center screen).

Tesla Model X: The base Model X with dual motors and AWD does come in a six- and seven-seat configurations like the EV9, but its pricing comes with a catch. If you want to take advantage of the EV tax credit, only the five-seat variant qualifies because it comes in just shy of the $80,000 MSRP limit. And if you're wondering, no, you cannot use the tax credit to bring you under the MSRP cap, according to the IRS.

On the Model X Tesla charges $3,500 for the seven-seater and $6,500 for the six-seater. On the EV9, however, the seven-seat configuration is standard.

EPA-estimated range: 335 miles

Starting MSRP (with destination fee): $84,880 (seven-seater)

Starting MSRP (with destination fee): $87,880 (six-seater)

Eligible for a $7,500 EV tax credit? Not on six- and seven-seater models

When compared to the Model X, the EV9's value is much easier to see. A six-seat Model X effectively costs $16,235 more than a top-of-the-line EV9. The Model X does promise 65 more miles of range than the EV9, but I'd refer you to my earlier comments about real-world range. What does the extra money get you on the Model X? An air suspension, a 22-speaker audio system (versus 14 speakers in the EV9), a 17-inch infotainment screen (versus 12.3 inches), and of course the signature falcon-wing doors. However, there are several issues with these doors, and some people would rather not deal with them.

Winner: tie