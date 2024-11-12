- The Cadillac Vistiq is the brand’s latest electric SUV.
- The Vistiq slots between the Lyriq and Escalade IQ in size and price.
- Every Vistiq comes standard with a dual-motor electric powertrain producing 615 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.
2026 Cadillac Vistiq First Look: An Electric Luxury SUV with 615 HP
The Vistiq is Cadillac's second three-row EV SUV, slotting below the Escalade IQ
We’ve already seen the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq’s exterior design thanks to a pair of images the brand released late last year. Now, though, we’ve finally seen the Vistiq inside and out, and Cadillac has given us a much fuller picture of everything the Vistiq will offer when it goes on sale next year.
- 2025 Volvo EX90Learn MoreVolvocars.com
- The BMW Road Home Sales Event.Shop Now.BMWUSA.com
- 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EVLearn MoreChevrolet.com
- 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUVLearn Morembusa.com
Power, power, power!
We'll be honest: We did not expect this SUV, which is slightly larger than an XT6, to come standard with 615 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. When full power is unlocked in Velocity Max mode, this family-oriented, 6,326-pound three-row SUV will do 0-60 mph in a scant 3.7 seconds. While competitors like the Tesla Model X Plaid and upper-level Rivian R1S models may offer more power, neither offers this much poke on the base model. Cadillac hasn’t said anything about a future, more powerful Vistiq V, but given that the Lyriq is receiving the V treatment, we bet it’s in the works.
All that power comes from two electric motors paired with a 102-kWh battery pack. Cadillac estimates the Vistiq will have 300 miles of range on a single charge and says that up to 79 miles of range can be added in 10 minutes when plugged into a DC fast charger. Versus the competition, those are pretty midpack numbers.
Design
Cadillac’s design language is pretty consistent across its electric vehicle lineup, but that’s no bad thing. For the most part, the brand has kept its cars handsome but done enough to give each vehicle its own distinct look. The Vistiq continues that trend, with a chiseled, squared-off appearance featuring sleek lines and impressive detailing.
Up front, there’s a big shield "grille" with illuminated elements — different lighting patterns are available depending on trim — flanked by vertical headlights and slim daytime running lights. Around back, the taillights are split in two, with the upper portions wrapping around the rear window. While we think the lights will be divisive, we're fans of the Mondrian graphic accent bars seen in the third-row windows, which are meant to carry forward the detailing in the taillights.
Cadillac says 21-inch wheels are standard, but 22-inch and 23-inch options are available. Hopefully, the available air suspension will keep the ride smooth when the Vistiq is equipped with the larger rims.
Cabin
Inside, the Vistiq gets a tech-forward interior with the same two-spoke steering wheel we've seen in the Escalade IQ. There's also plenty of screen real estate, most noticeably in the form of a 33-inch panoramic curved display that houses the gauge cluster and the infotainment screen. Disappointingly, though, Cadillac has ditched the row of semi-physical haptic controls found in the Lyriq and Optiq in favor of a touchscreen climate control setup located atop the center console. While we don’t typically love having to use a screen to adjust climate, we do appreciate that this one can control all five climate zones — yes, five, as the third row gets its own — within the cabin. Thankfully, it’s always accessible rather than being hidden within menus. The second row features a nearly identical touchscreen climate control system on the back of the center console.
The Vistiq on hand during our preview session was a midgrade Sport, but just like in Cadillac’s other electric offerings, the quality of materials is impressive. Plus, little details like the tactile feedback from the infotainment system’s knurled metal control knob are particularly satisfying. Front seat passengers are spoiled with standard heating, cooling and massaging seats, while second-row guests will have to make do with heating alone. As for the third row? No fun seat features for you, sadly, though you will find a few USB ports. Standard on all models, though, is a positively bumpin’ 23-speaker AKG sound system. Stepping up to Premium Luxury or Platinum models gets you upgraded interior materials with unique trims. Super Cruise hands-free highway driving tech is also standard for three years, no matter which trim level you choose.
Space is where the Vistiq really excels. There’s plenty of room in all three rows — something that can’t be said about some other SUVs in this class (looking at you, Mercedes-Benz EQS). Access to the third row is easy, as a quick press of a button on the available second-row captain’s chair slides it forward and out of the way. There’s 15.2 cubic feet of cargo room behind that third row, aided by a large compartment under the trunk floor, while folding the rearmost seats flat yields a solid 43 cubic feet of space. With all but the front seats folded, the Vistiq can fit 80.2 cubic feet worth of stuff, about the same as an XT6.
So, how much is it?
The Vistiq starts at $78,790 including a $1,395 destination charge. Cadillac has yet to release specific pricing for the rest of the Vistiq lineup, but we’d wager that top-of-the-line Platinum models will ring in at around $95,000.
That pricing puts the Vistiq right in line with the standard dual-motor Rivian R1S, which starts at $77,700, but the Caddy offers more range, more power and more luxury. Where the Vistiq may find its greatest challenge is the loaded Kia EV9 GT-Line, which, while down on power, offers around the same space, a cabin nearly as nice and brisk acceleration for $75,395. (There's also an upcoming EV9 GT with more power.) Compared to the Escalade IQ, though, the Vistiq feels like a bargain — it's some $50,000 less expensive.
The Vistiq is a solid addition to Cadillac's quickly expanding EV lineup. At first glance, it seems to utilize nearly everything we like about the Lyriq, but in a larger, more powerful package. We look forward to getting behind the wheel soon.
Photos by Ryan Greger