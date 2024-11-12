2026 Cadillac Vistiq First Look: An Electric Luxury SUV with 615 HP

Cabin

Inside, the Vistiq gets a tech-forward interior with the same two-spoke steering wheel we've seen in the Escalade IQ. There's also plenty of screen real estate, most noticeably in the form of a 33-inch panoramic curved display that houses the gauge cluster and the infotainment screen. Disappointingly, though, Cadillac has ditched the row of semi-physical haptic controls found in the Lyriq and Optiq in favor of a touchscreen climate control setup located atop the center console. While we don’t typically love having to use a screen to adjust climate, we do appreciate that this one can control all five climate zones — yes, five, as the third row gets its own — within the cabin. Thankfully, it’s always accessible rather than being hidden within menus. The second row features a nearly identical touchscreen climate control system on the back of the center console.

The Vistiq on hand during our preview session was a midgrade Sport, but just like in Cadillac’s other electric offerings, the quality of materials is impressive. Plus, little details like the tactile feedback from the infotainment system’s knurled metal control knob are particularly satisfying. Front seat passengers are spoiled with standard heating, cooling and massaging seats, while second-row guests will have to make do with heating alone. As for the third row? No fun seat features for you, sadly, though you will find a few USB ports. Standard on all models, though, is a positively bumpin’ 23-speaker AKG sound system. Stepping up to Premium Luxury or Platinum models gets you upgraded interior materials with unique trims. Super Cruise hands-free highway driving tech is also standard for three years, no matter which trim level you choose.

Space is where the Vistiq really excels. There’s plenty of room in all three rows — something that can’t be said about some other SUVs in this class (looking at you, Mercedes-Benz EQS). Access to the third row is easy, as a quick press of a button on the available second-row captain’s chair slides it forward and out of the way. There’s 15.2 cubic feet of cargo room behind that third row, aided by a large compartment under the trunk floor, while folding the rearmost seats flat yields a solid 43 cubic feet of space. With all but the front seats folded, the Vistiq can fit 80.2 cubic feet worth of stuff, about the same as an XT6.