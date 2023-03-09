The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Starts at $48,250

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is one of the few almost default choices in the compact luxury crossover space. The Mercedes, the BMW X3, the Porsche Macan and the Audi Q5 go toe-to-toe for luxe-crossover supremacy, and for 2023 the Mercedes is all-new. Now we know how much all that newness is going to cost you. The base model starts at $48,250, with prices for the range-topping Pinnacle trim beginning at $52,600.

As a refresher, every GLC 300 is powered by the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that's bolstered by a 48-volt mild hybrid system and an integrated starter-generator. The new electrified powertrain makes 258 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque (a mild bump over the previous GLC 300's 255 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque). AMG-badged models that are powered by a hot-rodded version of this engine (with even more electric boost) will come later, as is almost always the case with Mercedes products. For now, you're stuck with the standard four-cylinder — if you want six cylinders, you'll have to look to BMW, Audi or Porsche.

The base model, called the GLC 300, with rear-wheel drive is the least expensive model — all-wheel drive is a $2,000 option on every trim. It comes with a ton of fresh tech, too. In fact, it heavily mirrors what we've seen from the current C-Class and S-Class. This copy/paste formula is composed of a big 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster sitting in front of the driver and a 11.9-inch center touchscreen that houses Mercedes' clever MBUX infotainment system through which all of the car's primary functions are controlled.

The base GLC also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry and keyless go, heated 16-way front seats, LED headlights and wireless charging. It also comes with array of drive modes and a number of driver assist features. Features like blind-spot warning, Active Brake Assist (which applies the brakes if the car senses an imminent collision with another car or a pedestrian) and Pre-Safe, which is Mercedes lingo for a pre-collision alert system that also preps the car's passengers in the event of a crash by doing things like tightening the front seat belts and repositioning the headrests and seats to help minimize trauma.

The next step up from the base model is the Exclusive model and it starts at $50,500. It gets everything the base model has and adds a Burmester 3D sound system, Mercedes own navigation, a surround-view camera system, something Mercedes calls "enhanced ambient lighting," and Guard 360, which is an alarm system that monitors your car after it's been parked. The top-spec Pinnacle model is priced from $52,600 and gets augmented video navigation, a head-up display, digital lights (that can project images onto walls), and heat-and-noise-insulated glass. Again, all-wheel drive is a $2,000 option on both of these models.

Mercedes says the new GLC will start arriving at dealerships this spring, so if you need a new compact crossover and are one of the many Mercedes faithful, keep your eyes on your local Benz dealer.