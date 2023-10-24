The Mazda Iconic SP Concept: Is It the New Miata in Disguise?

The SP concept is powered by a two-rotor rotary EV system. Details on how exactly it works were few and far between, but we're guessing it's a lot like current plug-in hybrid setups where the engine and electric motor combine to power the wheels. (This being a sports car, we'll safely assume its the rear wheels here.) The one major catch is that the roatry engine can be powered by various fuels, even hydrogen. The whole setup is compact and mounted low down in the car, giving the concept a 50:50 weight distribution. Combine that with 365 horsepower and you get the makings of a very compelling sports car.

That's pretty much everything we know so far about this new concept, but we can't escape the feeling that we're looking at the next Miata. Does it make sense for Mazda to develop an all-new, expensive mid-engine platform when the most successful roadster in history is due for a major overhaul in the next few years? We say no, but it does make a lot more sense to release a design study, see how the public reacts, and potentially base a real car off what was teased. It's a far more likely course of action, and it tracks. Mazda has been teasing us with the possibility of a return to the rotary engine for years, but none of the rumors have ever come to fruition. The one constant in Mazda's lineup for more than three decades has been the Miata.