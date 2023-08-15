Mistubishi Mirage Is Officially Dead in the U.S.

To be fair, the Mirage was never meant for speed. It fulfilled a need for inexpensive transport — the kind of cute and quirky thing that was in the same vein as the Honda Fit or Toyota Yaris.

"The Mirage became the modern Yugo, a used-car alternative for people who desperately wanted a new car," Sam Fiorani, vice president at AutoForecast Solutions, told Automotive News. "The Mirage's chief competition is a three-year-old Toyota Corolla with more interior space and a better ride.”

Edmunds insights director Ivan Drury told Automotive News that the discontinuation of the Mirage “signals that even shoppers looking for an affordable vehicle in the new-car market aren't willing to buy what is typically seen as a penalty box car."

Mitsubishi dealership owner Chadi Moussa disagreed, saying in the report that he believes people “who never bought Mitsubishi before will consider the Mirage because of the price point.”

The Mirage nameplate was ditched in Japan at the end of 2022 after 44 years on the market, so it’s no surprise to see the Mirage bite the dust in the U.S. as well.