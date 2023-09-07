- The ID.4 now makes serious power, with top trims producing 330 hp.
- A new 12.9-inch screen for the larger-battery ID.4 supposedly offers improvements to frustrating touch controls.
- Pricing has yet to be announced.
2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Keeps Touch Buttons but Gains Power
Volkswagen makes big changes to the ID.4 but keeps its frustrating user interface
Increased power output is the highlight of Volkswagen’s 2024 model year updates for the ID.4. Rear-wheel-drive single-motor and all-wheel-drive dual-motor powertrains get a significant jump for the new model year. However, it only applies to the ID.4 with the 82-kWh battery, not base 62-kWh cars. Regardless, the new rear-driven ID.4 now makes 282 hp, up from 201 hp last year. Dual-motor cars see an equally impressive bump from 295 hp to 330 hp.
While EPA estimates aren’t out just yet, VW also says the new motors have reaped benefits in the range department as well. For reference, the current ID.4’s range maxes out at 275 miles. If Volkswagen's claims can be believed, a range figure that starts with a 3 in some instances wouldn't be too far outside the realm of possibility. It would also put the ID.4 in much closer contention with rivals from Ford, Hyundai and other brands.
Improvements have been made in other areas as well. In the 82-kWh ID.4 models, Volkswagen has finally upgraded its smaller screen to a much, much larger 12.9-inch unit with what it says is a “new and more intuitive climate control interface and a revised infotainment menu." While it also says that steering and shifter designs have also been updated, we still see bothersome touch controls on the wheel. Volkswagen has said before it will be doing away with them, but the brand has not made it clear how quickly that will happen. Evidently, we’ll be stuck with these for a few years more.
However, ventilated seats are now standard, and wheel size has grown from 19 to 20 inches, with S Plus models now getting an even larger 21-inch wheel. The 2024 ID.4 will hit dealers early next year, but pricing has yet to be announced.
Interestingly, Volkswagen hasn't released any images of the 2024 ID.4's exterior and that got us thinking, maybe we can expect some lightly massaged bodywork for the new model year. We won't keep our hopes up, but less anonymous styling would be a nice way to round out this coming year's updates.
Edmunds says
The ID.4 didn’t need a power increase per se, but we’ll certainly take it. If anything, the added features, range and power are somewhat hampered by the fact that the ID.4 still has its downright woeful user interface.