2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Keeps Touch Buttons but Gains Power

Improvements have been made in other areas as well. In the 82-kWh ID.4 models, Volkswagen has finally upgraded its smaller screen to a much, much larger 12.9-inch unit with what it says is a “new and more intuitive climate control interface and a revised infotainment menu." While it also says that steering and shifter designs have also been updated, we still see bothersome touch controls on the wheel. Volkswagen has said before it will be doing away with them, but the brand has not made it clear how quickly that will happen. Evidently, we’ll be stuck with these for a few years more.

However, ventilated seats are now standard, and wheel size has grown from 19 to 20 inches, with S Plus models now getting an even larger 21-inch wheel. The 2024 ID.4 will hit dealers early next year, but pricing has yet to be announced.

Interestingly, Volkswagen hasn't released any images of the 2024 ID.4's exterior and that got us thinking, maybe we can expect some lightly massaged bodywork for the new model year. We won't keep our hopes up, but less anonymous styling would be a nice way to round out this coming year's updates.