Comparing the Rivian R1T Against Rival Electric Pickups

General Motors created some buzz when it announced the relaunch of the Hummer SUV last year. Even more surprising was that the name would be used on not a gas-guzzling truck but an electron-guzzling off-road-oriented pickup. "Wow, this nearly 24-month wait will be interminable," we thought. And then holed up in our houses for a year and a half (and counting!) and promptly forgot about GMC's electric brick.

But the 2022 GMC Hummer EV is coming — it's almost here, in fact. Prospective buyers have reserved all of the first-year Edition 1 models; if you haven't plunked down cash yet, your next chance will be in the fall of 2022 when the Hummer EV3X is released. Buyers taking delivery this year will be the first to experience GM's long-range electric pickup.

Specs are impressive for this big beast: Three electric motors produce a combined 1,000 horsepower, enough to propel this truck, GMC says, from zero to 60 mph in just 3 seconds. The manufacturer also claims the Edition 1 can travel up to 350 miles on a charge and add 100 miles of range in 10 minutes using a high-output DC fast-charging station.

For reference, the R1T Launch Edition (also the only version available this year, and also sold-out) produces about 750 horsepower, but should still sprint to 60 in 3 seconds flat. The standard battery pack provides more than 300 miles of range, Rivian says, though a larger pack with more than 400 miles of range is planned for early next year.

So Rivian can match the Hummer in terms of performance, and will soon outlast it on long-distance road trips, too. The R1T is also far less expensive than the initial versions of the GMC Hummer EV. However, the Hummer has unique features including Crab Walk (which turns the rear tires of a stationary Hummer up to 10 degrees in the same direction as the fronts for low-speed diagonal movement) or Wrangler-like removable roof panels. Also on deck is GM's Super Cruise system, which allows for hands-free driving on certain limited-access roads like divided highways. The winner in this on-paper comparison depends on how much you value the Hummer's off-road prowess, and how long you can wait to get behind the wheel.

Ford F-150 Lightning