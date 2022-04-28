BMW i4 M50 Sets a New Electric M Standard

What is the i4 M50?

The i4 M50 is new for 2022, and it's the first EV from BMW that sports the hallowed M badge. While not a "full M car" like the gas-powered M3 and M5, for example, the i4 M50 boasts plenty of upgrades to boost its performance credentials. For starters it has two electric motors sending a total of 469 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels. There is also a driving mode called Sport Boost that increases those numbers to 536 hp and 586 lb-ft. While the i4 M50 is EPA-rated at a modest 227 miles of total range, on the Edmunds EV test loop it achieved 268 miles, which is quite an improvement.

As for its body style, the i4 M50 is part of BMW's Gran Coupe family, meaning its sedan shape opens up to a hatchback-style cargo area. If it reminds you of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, you're onto something — the i4 is essentially an electrified version of that car. Unlike some EVs, the i4 M50 has no front trunk, or frunk, but its hatchback handiness helps make up for that.

How does the i4 M50 compare to the M3?

We procured an M3 Competition xDrive for testing purposes. It uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine making a whopping 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, plus a number of the most advanced upgrades that BMW offers today. Both the M3 Competition xDrive and the i4 M50 are powerful all-wheel-drive sedans.

The numbers are close. In acceleration from 0 to 60 mph, the M3 Competition xDrive managed 3.17 seconds while the i4 M50 needed 3.57 seconds. The greatest difference between the two cars was driving feel. The M3 offered a more visceral experience, not just from the sound of its engine but also from the rush of its quick reactions and responsive controls. By comparison, the i4 M50 weighed 1,163 pounds more (5,067 pounds versus 3,904 pounds) and felt reserved and muted on the track. The i4 M50 may match or even beat the M3 in some areas, but it feels lacking in engagement and responsiveness.