TESTED: The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is Shockingly Fun to Drive

What else should I know about the Ioniq 5?

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available with two battery-size options and one or two electric motors. The base model comes with the smaller 58-kilowatt-hour pack, while fancier variants like our test vehicle receive a 77.4-kWh pack. In base trim, called the SE Standard Range, the Ioniq 5 makes a modest 168 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Jumping up to the larger battery actually bumps the power to 225 hp, though torque remains the same. Finally, if you opt for dual-motor all-wheel drive, which our top-trim Limited model came with, the combined total output for the motors is 320 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque.

Notably, the Ioniq 5 is the first vehicle from Hyundai built on a dedicated EV platform and not one shared with a gasoline-powered vehicle like the Hyundai Kona or Ioniq (not to be confused with Ioniq 5) hatchback. It's also the only model in its segment (alongside its Kia EV6 mechanical twin) to employ an 800-volt battery architecture that among other things allows for ultra-quick charging at 350-kilowatt DC fast-charge stations.

Other pertinent items that come with the Limited trim include larger 20-inch wheels and tires (AWD only). With the 20-inch wheels you gain 20 millimeters of width at each tire (versus the standard 19-inch wheels) but also unsprung weight, which results in an increase in cornering grip but also decreases driving range. Even equipped with the larger 20-inch tires, though, we found that the Ioniq 5 surpassed its EPA range estimate of 256 miles, traveling a total of 270 miles on a single charge.

If the Ioniq 5 falls short in any one area, it's towing. While there are a number of reasons electric vehicles aren't ideally suited for towing, if you plan to do it on occasion with your EV, the Ioniq 5 is not the best choice. All Ioniq 5 variants except the base model are rated to tow up to 1,650 pounds, which falls well behind the Mustang Mach-E and Model Y at 3,500 pounds, and even the ID.4 at 2,700 pounds.

Edmunds says

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a very well-rounded offering in the growing compact electric SUV segment. Even if it's not the quickest or most spacious in its class, it has a satisfying amount of punch and is more comfortable and fun to drive than we'd ever expect it to be. And it delivers all of this at a highly competitive price, made more attractive by a $7,500 federal tax credit. The funky styling may not be everyone's cup of tea, but this latest EV brew from Hyundai is definitely worth a taste.