The Jeep Renegade Is Dead After 2023

Speaking with Automotive News, a Jeep brand spokesperson confirmed the Renegade SUV will not be sold in the U.S. or Canada after 2023. The subcompact Renegade will be sold through the end of the 2023 model year, after which the entry point to the Jeep lineup will be the larger Compass. The brand cited the reason as focusing “its resources on SUV segments in North America that continue to grow.” In other words, the Renegade wasn’t selling enough to justify its existence.

Sales have been poor of late, as Automotive News points out. Despite selling more than 106,000 units a year after its 2015 debut, sales had fallen to 27,549 units in 2022. Renegade sales are down another 35% on top of that so far this year. While we like the Renegade Trailhawk’s off-road capability in a segment mostly devoid of such performance, the model's high price makes it easy to justify stepping up to the Compass or even the Subaru Crosstrek. The Compass starts at $29,995 for the entry Sport trim, and the off-road-capable $37,990 Compass Trailhawk is only about $4,500 more expensive than the Renegade Trailhawk.

In other markets, though, the Renegade continues to do well enough to justify its existence. The Jeep spokesperson says that the little SUV will live on in the Mexican, European, Asian Pacific and South American markets "where the Jeep Renegade is core to our business."