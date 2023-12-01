This week, a new Ioniq 5 showed up in our garage — just as I'm nearing the two-year anniversary of my first drive. Reflecting on that initial impressive test, I wondered, "Does the Ioniq 5 still have that juice?"

In a word, heck yeah. OK, that's two words. Not the point. What I mean is that the Ioniq 5 still pulls off the same trick it did two years ago: It makes me want to put one in my driveway.

First, there's the way it looks. It's been two whole years since the Ioniq 5 launched and not one automaker that competes in this class has come up with anything as visually interesting. The Ioniq 5 might not be classically pretty or beautiful, but it certainly leaves an impression. The pixelated theme that defines the head- and taillights and carries on into the interior continues to have a concept-car-like wow factor. The short, squat proportions of the body over the wheels make it look no bigger than a hatchback in photos, and belie just how right-sized it is for a compact SUV. The Ioniq 5 is just so cool.