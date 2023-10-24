Skip to main content
  3. The Department of Justice Is Probing Tesla's Range and Autopilot Claims

The Department of Justice Is Probing Tesla's Range and Autopilot Claims

Probe comes on the heels of report detailing how Tesla gaslit its customers

  Cameron Rogersby
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • The Department of Justice has subpoenaed Tesla over range claims, the Full Self-Driving feature suite, and more.
  • This follows a Reuters report from a few months ago that detailed how Tesla stymied customers concerned about their vehicles' range.
  • Most EVs surpass EPA range estimates in real life, but Edmunds has never tested a Tesla that has hit its EPA estimate.

The U.S. Department of Justice has issued subpoenas to Tesla as it investigates the automaker's electric vehicle range claims, Full Self-Driving software and more, Tesla noted in a financial disclosure filed to the Securities and Exchange Commision.

Tesla's third-quarter 10Q report notes "[...] the Company has received requests for information, including subpoenas, from the DOJ. These have included requests for documents related to Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD features. Additionally, the Company has received requests for information, including subpoenas from the DOJ, regarding certain matters associated with personal benefits, related parties, vehicle range and personnel decisions. To our knowledge no government agency in any ongoing investigation has concluded that any wrongdoing occurred."

The revelation that the Department of Justice is investiagting Tesla's range claims comes a few months after Reuters reported that Tesla knew about its customers' range complaints and developed a special internal unit dedicated to canceling service appointments and trying to convince owners that there was nothing wrong with their cars. Edmunds also published a comprehensive analysis detailing how we've range-tested multiple Teslas over the years (including the Model S and Model 3) and none have ever met their EPA range figures.

Am I Ready for an EV?

EV ownership works best if you can charge (240V) at home or at work This typically means a 240V home installation, but you could also have a similar setup at your office or other places your car is already parked for several hours each day. Don't expect a regular household outlet (120V) to suffice unless you've got a plug-in hybrid, in which case overnight charging at home is feasible.
If you can’t charge at home, charging at a charging station could take at least 10x longer than at a gas station With public charging infrastructure still in its infancy, the user experience can be maddeningly inconsistent. Tesla owners tend to rave about the reliability and speed of the company's proprietary Supercharger stations, but rival DC fast options have thus far been plagued by technical issues and overcrowding. It's an evolving landscape and our best advice is to do your research on the available options for the EV you want to buy.
Adding a 240V home charging system could cost up to $1,000 or more If your existing electrical service can handle the additional demands of EV charging, you may be able to add Level 2 charging at home for less than a grand, including installation. But your costs will multiply if you need to upgrade your electrical panel or add a dedicated circuit.

Edmunds says

We hope that the DoJ probe eventually results in Tesla owners being more satisfied with their vehicles, and more open communication between Tesla and its customers.

