- Porsche is adding three new variants to the Taycan EV lineup for 2025.
- The Taycan 4 is the entry-level all-wheel-drive version, while the GTS — and GTS Sport Turismo — pack 690 horsepower.
- Pricing for the Taycan 4 starts at $105,295 including destination; the GTS and GTS Sport Turismo cost $149,895 and $151,795, respectively.
Porsche Adds Taycan 4, GTS and GTS Sport Turismo to EV Lineup
Three new Taycan variants join Porsche's portfolio next spring
Three more Taycan variants join the Porsche lineup this week: the Taycan 4, Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. The former is the least expensive way to get a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version of Porsche's slick electric sedan, while the latter slot nicely between the 4S and Turbo, combining solid power with standard performance kit. Plus, the Sport Turismo's a wagon. Everyone loves a wagon.
Taycan 4: Two battery sizes and all-wheel drive
Porsche already offers a long-roof Taycan 4 Cross Turismo; now, a similar variant is wrapped in the sedan body style. Buyers can choose between the standard and Performance Plus batteries, with 97.0 and 82.3 kWh of usable capacity, respectively. With the standard setup, the Taycan 4 produces as much as 402 horsepower and 302 lb-ft of torque while using launch control, while the Performance Battery Plus ups those figures to 429 hp and 309 lb-ft. Despite the dual-motor driveline, the Taycan 4 is only one-tenth of a second quicker to 60 mph than its rear-drive counterpart: 4.4 seconds vs. 4.5 seconds.
The Taycan 4 comes with more standard equipment than the base model, including 19-inch aero wheels, matrix LED headlights, upgraded traction control and an adaptive air suspension with Porsche's active dampers. Inside, there's a 10-speaker stereo as standard, as well as a partial leather interior. This being a Porsche, though, the sky's the limit with options. Go wild.
Pricing for the new Taycan 4 sedan starts at $105,295 including $1,995 for destination, making it $3,900 more expensive than the rear-drive Taycan. The 4's outright performance sure doesn't seem worth the upgrade, but all-wheel-drive traction is a boon, especially for folks who live in states with lousy weather.
Taycan GTS: 690 hp and trick chassis tech
The GTS' changes are far more extensive. The sedan and Sport Turismo — that's a Cross Turismo without the cladding and extra ride height — both use the Taycan's Performance Battery Plus and offer as much as 690 hp with overboost. A push-to-pass button can also unlock an extra 93 hp for as much as 10 seconds. Both variants will hit 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, according to Porsche, making them 0.4 second quicker than the Taycan 4S and 0.6 second slower than the Taycan Turbo.
Power alone isn't what makes the GTS special, of course. Porsche gives this version a bunch of standard performance goodies, like a model-specific chassis calibration, an air suspension, adaptive dampers, and torque-vectoring tech that can shuffle power side to side across the rear axle. You can also opt for rear-axle steering and Porsche's rad new Active Ride suspension that adjusts damping and rebound forces at each individual wheel.
Sport Design front and rear bumpers come standard on the GTS models, as do 20-inch wheels (21s are optional) and gloss black trim. Inside, you'll find adaptive sport seats finished in Race-Tex faux suede and a Bose surround-sound stereo.
None of this is cheap, natch. The GTS sedan starts at $149,895, while the Sport Turismo wagon comes in at $151,795, with both prices including $1,995 for destination. For the sedan, that's a significant $29,400 increase over the Taycan 4S, though it's still $25,700 cheaper than a Taycan Turbo.
All three of the new Taycan models are expected to arrive in the U.S. next spring.