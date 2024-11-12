Porsche Adds Taycan 4, GTS and GTS Sport Turismo to EV Lineup

The Taycan 4 comes with more standard equipment than the base model, including 19-inch aero wheels, matrix LED headlights, upgraded traction control and an adaptive air suspension with Porsche's active dampers. Inside, there's a 10-speaker stereo as standard, as well as a partial leather interior. This being a Porsche, though, the sky's the limit with options. Go wild.

Pricing for the new Taycan 4 sedan starts at $105,295 including $1,995 for destination, making it $3,900 more expensive than the rear-drive Taycan. The 4's outright performance sure doesn't seem worth the upgrade, but all-wheel-drive traction is a boon, especially for folks who live in states with lousy weather.

Taycan GTS: 690 hp and trick chassis tech

The GTS' changes are far more extensive. The sedan and Sport Turismo — that's a Cross Turismo without the cladding and extra ride height — both use the Taycan's Performance Battery Plus and offer as much as 690 hp with overboost. A push-to-pass button can also unlock an extra 93 hp for as much as 10 seconds. Both variants will hit 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, according to Porsche, making them 0.4 second quicker than the Taycan 4S and 0.6 second slower than the Taycan Turbo.