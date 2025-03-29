Porsche Taycan Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk (and Frunk)?

The Porsche Taycan has 17.8 cubic feet of cargo space. That figure is the result of adding the Taycan's trunk volume of 14.8 cubic feet to the frunk volume of 3.0 cubic feet. That's still not the whole story, though, because if there was ever a brand that exemplified why I do these tests, it's Porsche. Not because it publishes purposely misleading specs or something, it's because of the 911. Specifically, the distinctive rear-end shape of the 911 and the need/desire for many Porsches to share that shape. The Taycan is one of them.

So, what's the deal? Remember that trunks, frunks, cargo areas, whatever, are measured in cubic feet, which is a volume measurement. As such, you would be able to fill the trunks of the Taycan and Honda Civic sedan up with an equal amount of water since both have 14.8-cubic-foot trunks. Of course, luggage is not a liquid. So, while two sedans may have the same trunk volume, those trunks can have wildly different shapes that result in different number of bags being stuffed aboard ... and a different amount of room leftover.