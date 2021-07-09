Subaru Forester Midcycle Refresh: What’s New for 2022

Wildin' out

With the debut of the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness trim, the natural next step is for Subaru to give the Forester a similar treatment. The biggest question is: Will Subaru USA include the more potent 2.4-liter turbo motor in the package? We hope so. The three-row Subaru Ascent family SUV comes standard with the 2.4 turbo, and Subaru recently provided stronger engine options for both the Crosstrek and the Outback. We've found the Forester's standard 2.5-liter engine to be lackluster in our testing — the last Forester we had at our test track did zero to 60 mph in a leisurely 9.3 seconds.

We expect that the Forester Wilderness will come with an upgraded suspension and all-terrain tires that give it an impressive 9.5 inches of ground clearance, along with Subaru's advanced X-Mode system, which simulates low-range gearing at low speeds but transitions seamlessly to normal operation above 25 mph. Revised front and rear bumpers that allow for better approach and departure angles, LED foglights and the optional Wilderness-exclusive Geyser Blue color should also be part of the formula.