After showing off its new GT XX concept in Germany earlier this month, I got a brief ride in a prototype of the production version — a car that's expected to take on the likes of the Lucid Air Sapphire and Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. That's a tall order, and so far, AMG's electric offerings haven't really moved the needle. This future sports car, however, could be the game-changer Mercedes needs.

What is it?

Great question. The prototype I rode in didn't have a name or a badge and AMG's officials wouldn't give me any details. Anything I asked was met with the same answer: "We can discuss this at a later date." How helpful.

That said, the GT XX concept laid out a pretty good blueprint of what could be possible for this production model. We can assume somewhere north of 1,000 horsepower, with three electric motors and a new battery that has ultra-fast cooling and charging. It will ride on an AMG-exclusive platform that will underpin other vehicles, including an SUV. But the car I rode in will be the flagship — the ultimate performance model. If you want to call it the next-generation AMG GT 4-Door, you can. But I didn’t say that; you did.