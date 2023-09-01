The Countryman EV will go on sale next year in the U.S., where it will battle well-established favorites like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E. We also expect a gas-powered Countryman to join the lineup soon after.

What's powering the Countryman?

Mini will offer the electric Countryman in two variants: the front-wheel-drive Countryman E and the all-wheel drive Countryman SE All4. The former will feature a single electric motor developing 204 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque — good, Mini says, for a zero to 62 mph acceleration time of 8.6 seconds. The dual-motor SE boosts output to a more impressive 313 hp and 364 lb-ft, along with a requisite drop in the 0-62 sprint to 5.6 seconds.

Mini estimates that the Countryman E will travel up to 287 miles on a full charge, while the SE All4 offers 269 miles of range. These estimates are based on the European WLTP testing cycle, which is almost always more generous than the EPA's figures. We expect to see range figures right around the 250-mile mark.