- Mini's second all-electric car in the U.S. will be the 2025 Countryman Electric.
- Based on the BMW X1, the new Countryman is much larger than before, with more interior space to go with it.
- European testing data shows potential electric range up to 250 miles.
- The Countryman Electric will go on sale next year.
The 2025 Mini Countryman EV Debuts With More Space and Bold Style
Early range estimates show promise, too
Bigger and better than ever before, the redesigned Mini Countryman is ready to make its all-electric debut in the U.S. market. With multiple powertrain options and an estimated range of over 250 miles, the 2025 Countryman EV will shape up nicely against other family haulers.
Though this is the largest Mini model to date, it still exhibits the small-car charm that the automaker is known for. The new exterior is readily identifiable as a Mini, and while the cabin is completely overhauled with an updated touchscreen interface, a number of quirky toggles and buttons will appease the brand's diehards. This compact crossover has the right amount of personality, but also more modern hardware to back it up.
The Countryman EV will go on sale next year in the U.S., where it will battle well-established favorites like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E. We also expect a gas-powered Countryman to join the lineup soon after.
What's powering the Countryman?
Mini will offer the electric Countryman in two variants: the front-wheel-drive Countryman E and the all-wheel drive Countryman SE All4. The former will feature a single electric motor developing 204 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque — good, Mini says, for a zero to 62 mph acceleration time of 8.6 seconds. The dual-motor SE boosts output to a more impressive 313 hp and 364 lb-ft, along with a requisite drop in the 0-62 sprint to 5.6 seconds.
Mini estimates that the Countryman E will travel up to 287 miles on a full charge, while the SE All4 offers 269 miles of range. These estimates are based on the European WLTP testing cycle, which is almost always more generous than the EPA's figures. We expect to see range figures right around the 250-mile mark.
The Countryman can accommodate charging at up to 130 kW. Plugged into a Level 3 DC fast charger with at least a 130-kW rate, you're looking at charging from 10% to 80% capacity in roughly 30 minutes. That's notably slower than some rivals like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which can charge at rates up to 250 kW and fill the battery from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes.
Full of surprises inside
The new Countryman shines brighter than its predecessors, with a fresh take on a classic Mini interior. This generation keeps the minimalist dash design that we've become accustomed to, but with a far more daring use of materials. We previewed a car with a vibrant orange and blue color combo — one of many wild variants to make the interior more tailored to the buyer. There is also better passenger space in both rows, thanks to the car growing in just about every dimension.
The focal point of the cabin is the new OLED circular center touchscreen. The level of customization is quite impressive, allowing drivers to select a mode that best displays their personal preferences. There are eight modes including Go-Kart, which puts a huge speedometer front and center, and Heritage, which turns the screen into a throwback Mini instrument cluster.
There's also a surprising number of useful built-in features that should help court a younger audience. Mini will offer standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with apps like Spotify built in directly, with more planned after launch. With AirConsole integration, passengers can play games on the display using their phones as controllers, and navigation is now cloud-based with charging-optimized routes for EV models. Even the voice assistant is fun — it features a cute little British dog avatar that pops up on the screen when summoned to help with basic functions.
Edmunds says
The new Countryman EV will be an essential addition to the lineup, expanding the brand’s offerings and growing (literally) what a Mini is capable of.