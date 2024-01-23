Redesigned 2025 Chevrolet Equinox Finally Stands Out From the Crowd

How's the Equinox's interior?

We're happy to report that the new interior design that debuted in the Blazer EV and related-in-name-only Equinox EV carries over to the gas-powered Equinox. This is a huge step forward, as the cabin of the current Equinox is ho-hum in upper trims but borders on depressing in the wallet-friendly versions. The new Equinox features an 11-inch digital instrument panel and an 11.3-inch touchscreen housed in a single frame, with physical climate controls below the center display. Say goodbye to the elephant ear air vents — they're replaced by turbine-style vents that wouldn't look out of place in a Camaro. The style-forward RS trim looks even cooler, with contrasting red and blue stitching throughout.

The Equinox is roughly the same size year-over-year, though an extra inch of rear headroom means it's slightly more accommodating to taller backseat passengers. Cargo figures also remain the same, so the Equinox will offer an adequate, but not class-leading, amount of room behind the rear seat.

How's the Equinox's tech?

The 2025 Equinox comes standard with a generous set of advanced safety features. Adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot warning system, rear parking sensors, and rear cross-traffic alert with automatic braking were all optional last year but are now included on every Equinox.

Chevrolet doesn't include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its new electric vehicles, but the Equinox uses gas, so wireless smartphone compatibility is standard across the board. The only downside to the Equinox's tech offerings is that the automaker's excellent Super Cruise hands-free driving system is not available on any trim level. To get Super Cruise, you'll have to go electric with the Equinox EV or upgrade to the gas-powered three-row Traverse.

Competitors to consider

There is no shortage of worthy alternatives in the compact crossover segment. At the time of publication, the Mazda CX-50 and Honda CR-V are near the top of our ranking of small SUVs. The Subaru Forester, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson are also in the mix, with the Toyota RAV4 not terribly far behind. Many of these top-tier rivals offer hybrid or more potent powertrains, so you don't have to stick with the Equinox's one-size-fits-all strategy.