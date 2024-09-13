Interior is outright better

The Kicks’ previous interior was outdated and dull. The 2025 Kicks resets expectations, highlighted by an eye-catching dual-screen setup for the instrument panel and infotainment system. You’ll find a 7-inch touchscreen in the S trim, while the SV upgrades the infotainment screen to a larger 12.3-inch unit. The digital instrument panel measures 7 inches in the S and SV trims, while the SR steps it up to a 12.3-inch unit with a sharp, clear image. The rest of the cabin has improved materials and a design that feels contemporary and stylish. There’s even an ambient light bar that runs through the door panels and dashboard.

Nissan's exceptional Zero Gravity seats are present in both rows, and I thought they were soft and comfortable enough for long drives. An optional panoramic sunroof, which is a rarity in this class, adds to the upscale vibe. You also get neat tech touches, like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a wireless charging pad, which are included on SV and SR models. The Bose audio system is another noteworthy feature; it delivers phenomenal sound, with headrest speakers that make a huge impact on the resonance.

One thing I found disappointing about the new interior is that storage room is still scarce. You get two cupholders and a very small storage compartment in the center console. Space in both rows is adequate, however, and since the overall footprint of the car has grown, the interior is more spacious. Cargo space is now larger with up to 30 cubic feet with the second row up, and up to 60 cubic feet with the bench folded down.

The Kicks delivers on the street

The new Kicks gets a larger engine, but the difference may not be noticeable because the car is also larger and heavier. The new 2.0-liter makes 141 horsepower and 140 lb-ft of torque and it’s backed by a continuously variable automatic transmission, or CVT. For the first time ever, the Kicks will be available in all-wheel drive across all three trim levels (front-wheel drive is standard). My SR tester was equipped with the AWD system.

Our route took us through hills, winding roads, highways and city streets. The Kicks handled every surface well. Steering was especially light but precise. Acceleration was tepid, though, and I noticed it struggle a bit on hills. The inline-four just doesn’t have sufficient power, and there's no option for a more potent powertrain. Mazda CX-30 aside, a ho-hum engine is par for the course in this class; as with other subcompact SUVs, this is a commuter with just enough zip to get you from point A to point B. Braking is a cinch; there’s not much pedal travel required and you can feel the brakes bite quickly when you press the pedal.

My drive through the environs of Santa Barbara was mostly comfortable. The ride quality is soft enough and does not feel bouncy at all, and Nissan's Zero G seats continue to be a standout. Fuel efficiency is also a positive in this little SUV. Front-wheel-drive models are rated at 31 mpg combined (28 city/35 highway), while AWD decreases efficiency to 30 mpg combined (27 city/34 highway).

The Kicks is still affordable

The Kicks has always been one of the more affordable options in this class, and that's still true of this redesigned model. The base Kicks S with front-wheel drive begins at $23,220, including the $1,390 destination charge. The top-trim SR with AWD comes in at $29,070 to start. And of course, there are a handful of optional extras like two-tone paint and spiffier wheels.