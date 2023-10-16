- The 2024 Rogue features a refreshed exterior and interior design.
- The available 12.3-inch touchscreen is now powered by Google built-in apps.
- Equipment offerings for SL and Platinum grades are slightly revised.
Updated 2024 Nissan Rogue Offers More of the Same, But That's Not a Bad Thing
Nissan’s most popular SUV gets updated styling and upgraded connectivity for 2024.
Nissan vehicles typically offer a lot of features for the money, and enhancements to the 2024 Rogue further drive this value-oriented mindset. As the automaker's most popular model, the refreshed Rogue benefits from stylistic updates, connectivity upgrades and new features for one of its headlining trims.
Looking good
Like most compact SUVs, the Rogue's exterior design is handsome but doesn't rock the boat. But for 2024, it has gotten sleeker and more modern with an updated grille and all-new front and rear fascias. There won't really be any changes inside to the modestly priced S and SV trims, but the SL and Platinum models do get a new 12.3-inch touchscreen that looks pretty sharp. That upgraded screen also comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (the latter is a first for Rogue). We also like that a number of features, including the wireless charging pad and digital instrument panel, have trickled down from the Platinum to SL.
Driving smarter
The 2024 Rogue is the first Nissan to offer Google built-in connectivity — which means access to your Google Assistant, Maps and favorite apps — straight from the 12.3-inch screen. While in-car Google connectivity isn’t new, it's currently not available on any other SUV in this class. Amazon Alexa is also included with this infotainment system and can assist with music selections, audiobooks, remotely controlling home devices and more. This upgraded screen further features SiriusXM with 360L (which offers more channels than standard SiriusXM satellite radio) and Hybrid Radio, which uses data to continue the FM signal if you're outside the station's signal area or in a place with poor reception.
Nissan has also extended the trial period of the NissanConnect Services from six months to three years. If your Rogue is an SV model or higher, NissanConnect can start/stop the engine or unlock/lock the doors remotely, as well as provide emergency services and vehicle heath reports.
Feeling safe
Nissan will continue to offer its Safety Shield 360 suite of assistance features as standard on all Rogue models. It includes useful features such as blind-spot monitoring and forward collision avoidance tech. Step up to the SV and you'll add ProPilot Assist, which combines the capabilities of adaptive cruise control and lane-centering assistance. SV and Platinum models have a navigation-linked variation that slows the vehicle for upcoming curves and freeway exits.
Edmunds says
Updates to the 2024 Nissan Rogue make the top trims more appealing than ever. Look for the revised small SUV on dealer lots early next year.