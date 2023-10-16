Updated 2024 Nissan Rogue Offers More of the Same, But That's Not a Bad Thing

Driving smarter

The 2024 Rogue is the first Nissan to offer Google built-in connectivity — which means access to your Google Assistant, Maps and favorite apps — straight from the 12.3-inch screen. While in-car Google connectivity isn’t new, it's currently not available on any other SUV in this class. Amazon Alexa is also included with this infotainment system and can assist with music selections, audiobooks, remotely controlling home devices and more. This upgraded screen further features SiriusXM with 360L (which offers more channels than standard SiriusXM satellite radio) and Hybrid Radio, which uses data to continue the FM signal if you're outside the station's signal area or in a place with poor reception.

Nissan has also extended the trial period of the NissanConnect Services from six months to three years. If your Rogue is an SV model or higher, NissanConnect can start/stop the engine or unlock/lock the doors remotely, as well as provide emergency services and vehicle heath reports.