The Porsche Cayenne EV Has Four Big Tech Innovations

Interior design lead Chris Gutierrez told us the ask came from above to add more screen — the Cayenne EV has up to 50% more digital real estate than the gas Cayenne — but that integration was important. "We don't want to build a Tesla; the screen is not in the foreground," Gutierrez said. The form factor enables the infotainment to be perfectly integrated into the center console and dashboard.

The best experiences using a touchscreen in a vehicle always involve a way to anchor your hand, usually with a thumb below the screen or grabbing an edge. That way, you can make more accurate inputs, and a bump in the road won't send your floating finger to the wrong touch button.

In the electric Cayenne, your palm rests on what Porsche calls the Ferry pad — inspired by a photo of founder Ferdinand Porsche resting his hand on the shifter of an old 911 — and your fingers naturally fall to the segment of the touchscreen that's angled toward you. The experience feels similar to using a mouse.

Porsche designed the software such that, at the swipe of a finger, you can open or close a digital drawer of widgets that occupies the lower portion of the screen. There, you can have quick access to features like the variable dimming glass roof, your music, and drive mode — it's customizable, too, so the options are largely up to you. Thankfully, there are still physical controls for temperature, fan speed and volume (which Porsche stated its cars will "always" have), plus fixed touch buttons for seat controls and quick menus.