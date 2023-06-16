- The Volkswagen Arteon will be discontinued after model year 2024.
- As a four-door sedan, the Arteon hit a wall when the market started shifting to crossovers and SUVs.
- Volkswagen says it's making room for more profitable vehicles in the lineup.
The Ever Avant-Garde Volkswagen Arteon Is Officially Dead
This handsome sedan deserved a better fate ...
Goodbye, Arteon. This week, Car and Driver confirmed that Volkswagen is shutting down production of its stylish full-size sedan, and it’s a shame. After model year 2024, the four-door is headed for the great discontinued car memorial site in the sky. Unfortunately for the Arteon, its launch in 2019 hit the downturn of sedan popularity right on the nose and it never really conquered the market the way the brand hoped it would.
The Arteon, which was often compared to the pricier Audi A7 and boasted a more luxurious cabin than the typical VW, was always a sleek, underappreciated and aspirational sedan. Sales had slid into near oblivion in 2022 to a dismal 1,742 units in the U.S., a nearly 70% drop from 2021 — it is no surprise that Volkswagen decided to ax it.
Equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the 2023 Arteon is good for 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Starting at $44,305, the VW is available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and even offers adaptive suspension dampers. With 27.2 cubic feet of cargo space in the hatchback, the Arteon is a great choice for those looking for a sedan that can carry the whole family and several suitcases, too.
The manufacturer is moving ahead with its Accelerate strategy, which puts the focus on streamlining the model range and cutting weak performers. VW’s Tiguan SUV was the brand’s top seller in 2022, followed by the Taos and then the three-row Atlas. Its quirky ID.4 EV ranks sixth out of nine in the entire U.S. lineup in sales but showed an increase of 22.5% year over year. That’s a promising statistic as the German automaker prepares to launch its four-door EV, the ID.7, in 2025.
A moment of silence for the Arteon, please. It was a little too late for the market and seemed doomed from the start. If it catches your attention, snap one up before it goes away next year.
Edmunds says
As much as we hate to see it go, it makes good business sense for Volkswagen to discontinue the Arteon in favor of better-selling vehicles. Look for the ID.7 to deliver on the brand's promised electrified future.