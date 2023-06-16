The Ever Avant-Garde Volkswagen Arteon Is Officially Dead

Equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the 2023 Arteon is good for 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Starting at $44,305, the VW is available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and even offers adaptive suspension dampers. With 27.2 cubic feet of cargo space in the hatchback, the Arteon is a great choice for those looking for a sedan that can carry the whole family and several suitcases, too.

The manufacturer is moving ahead with its Accelerate strategy, which puts the focus on streamlining the model range and cutting weak performers. VW’s Tiguan SUV was the brand’s top seller in 2022, followed by the Taos and then the three-row Atlas. Its quirky ID.4 EV ranks sixth out of nine in the entire U.S. lineup in sales but showed an increase of 22.5% year over year. That’s a promising statistic as the German automaker prepares to launch its four-door EV, the ID.7, in 2025.

A moment of silence for the Arteon, please. It was a little too late for the market and seemed doomed from the start. If it catches your attention, snap one up before it goes away next year.