Refreshed 2022 Mini Hardtop 4 Door Is Like the Refreshed Mini Hardtop 2 Door, but With Four Doors

Restyled front and rear bumpers

Newly available multicolor roof and black-painted exterior trim

Digital instrument panel and larger touchscreen now standard

Part of the third Hardtop generation introduced for 2014

What is the Hardtop 4 Door?

The Mini Hardtop 4 Door is a variation of Mini's classic Hardtop 2 Door, but with a slightly longer wheelbase and — as you might have guessed — another pair of doors. It's still a small hatchback, but the increased legroom and extra set of entry portals mean it's a little more family-friendly than the standard model.

This Hardtop generation is getting on in its years — it launched back for the 2014 model year — but constant updates have prevented it from becoming too stale. This theme of constant improvement continues with the updated 2022 Mini Hardtop 4 Door, which debuts a fresh new look and interior improvements.

The most significant change in store for the 2022 Hardtop is its refreshed exterior. The front end now incorporates a body-colored panel that runs to the edge of the chrome grille; previously, that panel was black. The grille's chrome trim — along with the badges, door handles and tailpipes — can now be ordered in a gloss black treatment to distinguish it from previous models, which had chrome-only frames. In back are a restyled bumper and standard application of Mini's Union Jack-style taillights.

If you want to give your Mini even more of a distinctive look, you can opt for a contrasting roof color. Blue, yellow and gray join the list of previously available white, black and body-colored roofs. There is also the new Multitone roof, which features a color gradient that morphs from blue to black.

The Hardtop's interior is slightly revised as well. A digital instrument panel from the two-door-only electric Cooper SE is now standard across the model line. Also standard: an 8.8-inch central display, satellite radio and lane departure warning. A heated steering wheel and adjustable ambient lighting join the options list. Apple CarPlay smartphone integration remains an optional extra, and there's still no support for Android Auto. Other key components, from the suspension and powertrain choices, are unchanged from last year.