The TLX is redesigned for 2021

Acura's Type S performance trim, last seen in 2008, is back

The TLX Type S has 355-hp V6 and standard all-wheel drive

Acura is definitively jumping back into the sport sedan business with the 2021 TLX Type S. The current selection of fast four doors such as the Audi S4, BMW 3 Series (M340i) and Genesis G70 (3.3T) have all evolved to such high levels of potency, Acura really needed to spice things up to make it back onto anyone's menu. A full redesign of the TLX for the 2021 model year allowed it to lay the groundwork to relaunch its Type S performance branding that was last seen more than a decade ago.

The Type S returns

The last time you could buy a new Acura with a Type S badge on it was 2008. This was the TLX's forebear, the old wedge-shaped TL that the Edmunds editors at the time heaped a good amount of praise upon.

Even the base TLX looks sporty and has the underlying suspension bits to bring about athletic handling. The new car is also longer, lower and wider than its predecessor. Yet Acura also knew from the outset that it was going to bring back the Type S version.

The easiest way to spot a Type S out of a sea of TLXs would be from its quad exhaust pipes and 20-inch wheels or the Type S-exclusive Tiger Eye Pearl paint, which is a spectacular shade of metallic mustard.

There's some value here too. With an MSRP ranging from $53,325 to $54,125, which includes destination, the TLX Type S is a compelling pick for a performance-oriented small luxury sedan. Expect it at Acura dealerships in late June 2021.