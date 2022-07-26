Mini's designers were seemingly given far more latitude with respect to the Concept Aceman's interior. There are basic elements shared with other Minis — the center-mounted screen returns and the shape of the steering wheel rim is familiar — but from there the Aceman takes a futuristic approach.

Like many eco-conscious new vehicles, the Aceman makes extensive use of sustainable materials. In the Aceman's case, that means using knitted recycled textiles on the dashboard, door inserts, upholstery and armrest. While not exactly harmonious, the blue-green-orange palette is quite daring. It harkens back to a fleeting moment in time when parent company BMW experimented with nontraditional elements in the i3 and i8. Our eyes also thank Mini for taking a completely chromeless approach — no more light ricocheting off trim to blind you on sunny days.

The Concept Aceman debuts a handful of unique features, starting with the OLED central screen. Few manufacturers are offering these screens at the moment — you'll often see them on pricey high-resolution televisions — but the Aceman's display is said to project the new Android-based user interface in vibrant detail. Certain elements of the UI are further projected onto the dashboard itself, resulting in a stunning, albeit cluttered, view in the front seat area. We also dig the burst of color on the seat graphics and LED puddle lights. Both lend the Aceman an air of playfulness not seen in many other vehicles.

Edmunds says

The Mini Concept Aceman offers a glimpse into not only the future of Mini's design language but also a revitalization of its aging lineup.