You Can Charge the Porsche Cayenne EV Wirelessly

It'll charge at 11 kW, or about the same as a Level 2 charger

Porsche Cayenne EV wireless charging
  • The Porsche Cayenne EV is coming soon.
  • Ahead of its launch, Porsche confirms its new flagship EV will be able to charge wirelessly.
  • Owners can buy an inductive charging pad, leave it on the floor of their garage, and park over it to charge.

We've already seen a slew of teaser images and driven a prototype version of the upcoming Porsche Cayenne EV on European roads. What we didn't know until now is that Porsche will allow you to charge your Cayenne EV wirelessly at home. It's the first time an automaker has implemented such a solution for a full-on battery electric vehicle, though we've already seen BMW do this for plug-in hybrids in the past.

In order for this to work, your Cayenne EV needs to be equipped with the inductive charging floor plate. The plate itself is located at the front of the car, between the front wheels. The "one-box" is the unit that will rest on the floor of your garage, and it will be able to charge up the Cayenne at a rate of up to 11 kW. All the components it needs to charge your Cayenne are located within the box itself, and there's no setup to do aside from plugging it in and letting it sit there. 

Porsche Cayenne EV wireless charging

The inductive charging happens at a distance of 4 to 6 inches, so your Cayenne will lower itself (on what will likely be either standard or optional air suspension) to accommodate that short distance. The base plate will come with a motion detector to make sure there's nothing between the one-box and the car, and if interference is detected, charging will be stopped automatically. It's also likely that if your car picks up underfloor damage, you're not going to be able to charge this way. 

As you're parking, the surround-view camera detects the one-box and displays a little green outline on the car's central screen. That way you know exactly where to park. Once you're in the right spot, the parking brake is applied and the car lowers itself to charge.

It sounds kind of like this is how home charging should be, though it also means you're going to have to kick your 911 out of the garage in favor of your shiny new Cayenne. But you have time to figure out how you're going to manage your parking situation — Porsche says inductive charging will launch in Europe next year and come to other markets later. 

Porsche Cayenne EV wireless charging
Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

