You Can Charge the Porsche Cayenne EV Wirelessly

The inductive charging happens at a distance of 4 to 6 inches, so your Cayenne will lower itself (on what will likely be either standard or optional air suspension) to accommodate that short distance. The base plate will come with a motion detector to make sure there's nothing between the one-box and the car, and if interference is detected, charging will be stopped automatically. It's also likely that if your car picks up underfloor damage, you're not going to be able to charge this way.

As you're parking, the surround-view camera detects the one-box and displays a little green outline on the car's central screen. That way you know exactly where to park. Once you're in the right spot, the parking brake is applied and the car lowers itself to charge.

It sounds kind of like this is how home charging should be, though it also means you're going to have to kick your 911 out of the garage in favor of your shiny new Cayenne. But you have time to figure out how you're going to manage your parking situation — Porsche says inductive charging will launch in Europe next year and come to other markets later.