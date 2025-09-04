- The Porsche Cayenne EV is coming soon.
- Ahead of its launch, Porsche confirms its new flagship EV will be able to charge wirelessly.
- Owners can buy an inductive charging pad, leave it on the floor of their garage, and park over it to charge.
You Can Charge the Porsche Cayenne EV Wirelessly
It'll charge at 11 kW, or about the same as a Level 2 charger
We've already seen a slew of teaser images and driven a prototype version of the upcoming Porsche Cayenne EV on European roads. What we didn't know until now is that Porsche will allow you to charge your Cayenne EV wirelessly at home. It's the first time an automaker has implemented such a solution for a full-on battery electric vehicle, though we've already seen BMW do this for plug-in hybrids in the past.
In order for this to work, your Cayenne EV needs to be equipped with the inductive charging floor plate. The plate itself is located at the front of the car, between the front wheels. The "one-box" is the unit that will rest on the floor of your garage, and it will be able to charge up the Cayenne at a rate of up to 11 kW. All the components it needs to charge your Cayenne are located within the box itself, and there's no setup to do aside from plugging it in and letting it sit there.
The inductive charging happens at a distance of 4 to 6 inches, so your Cayenne will lower itself (on what will likely be either standard or optional air suspension) to accommodate that short distance. The base plate will come with a motion detector to make sure there's nothing between the one-box and the car, and if interference is detected, charging will be stopped automatically. It's also likely that if your car picks up underfloor damage, you're not going to be able to charge this way.
As you're parking, the surround-view camera detects the one-box and displays a little green outline on the car's central screen. That way you know exactly where to park. Once you're in the right spot, the parking brake is applied and the car lowers itself to charge.
It sounds kind of like this is how home charging should be, though it also means you're going to have to kick your 911 out of the garage in favor of your shiny new Cayenne. But you have time to figure out how you're going to manage your parking situation — Porsche says inductive charging will launch in Europe next year and come to other markets later.