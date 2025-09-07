2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S: This 701-HP Hybrid Does 0-60 in 2.4 Seconds

The new 911 Turbo S starts at $272,650 including destination

2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe front 3/4
  • The Turbo S is Porsche's range-topping 911 sports car.
  • This new version uses a hybrid system to produce 701 horsepower, making it the most powerful production 911 ever.
  • Pricing starts at $272,650; the Turbo S hits dealers next spring.

The current Porsche 911 Turbo S is a heroic, brain-melting sports car that redefines the word "fast." How do you improve on that? Add electrification. Meet the new 2026 Turbo S hybrid — the most powerful road-going Porsche 911 yet.

2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe profile

Yep, it's a hybrid

Porsche's new range-topping 911 builds on the T-Hybrid engine first introduced in the Carrera GTS. But where the GTS' hybrid system uses one turbocharger, the 911 Turbo S uses two. This twin-turbo setup feeds a 3.6-liter flat-six engine, and a 1.9-kWh battery pack adds supplemental electric thrust for initial acceleration and to fill in power gaps at speed.

What's it all mean? The 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S produces 701 horsepower — a 61-hp increase over its predecessor. Torque output is unchanged, at 590 lb-ft. According to Porsche, the new 911 Turbo S will sprint to 60 mph in just 2.4 seconds, an 0.2-second improvement over the current car. And considering Porsche's acceleration numbers are often conservative, we won't be surprised to see a number closer to 2 seconds flat when the Turbo S makes its way to our track for instrumented testing.

2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe interior

Quick and fast

Because of its larger-displacement engine and hybrid battery, the new Turbo S tips the scales at 3,829 pounds, though that's only 180 pounds heavier than the current model. This doesn't seem to faze the 911; not only is it quicker from 0 to 60 mph, Porsche says a Turbo S prototype completed a lap of Germany's infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 3.92 seconds, a full 14 seconds quicker than its predecessor. That's hot.

Up front, the 911 Turbo S rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped in 255/35-series tires, but the rear 21-inch wheels now use wider 325/30 tires. Behind those, you'll find the largest carbon-ceramic brake system Porsche has ever installed on a 911. Air flaps in the front of the car keep those big brakes cool, and active front and rear spoilers aid in providing extra downforce. Considering this car will do 200 mph, high-speed stability is key. A sport exhaust system also comes standard, as does Porsche's Dynamic Chassis Control tech that uses the car's 400-volt electrical system to quell body roll.

2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet interior

A well-appointed interior

The Turbo S' interior isn't terribly different from other 911 models. Like the new Carreras, a two-seat configuration is standard with small rear seats available as an option. (The 911 Turbo S convertible only comes with four seats, however.) Regardless of body style, the front occupants get standard 18-way power-adjustable sport seats, and the Turbo S is fitted with all of Porsche's latest infotainment tech. The 911 Turbo models have always been more comfy and grand touring-focused than hardcore variants like the 911 GT3, and we expect that to continue with this latest generation.

2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet rear 3/4

Big power comes at a big price

What'll it cost? A couple of pretty pennies, that's for sure. Pricing for the 2026 911 Turbo S starts at $272,650, including a $2,350 destination fee. That's a huge jump in price; the outgoing 911 Turbo S cost $204,850 when it was introduced in 2020. Want the drop-top 911 Turbo S Cabriolet? That'll be $286,650 — and that's before you peruse Porsche's extensive options catalog, natch.

Porsche will show the new 911 Turbo S to the world at the IAA Munich auto show early this month, but the first customer cars aren't expected to arrive in the States until next spring. You'd better believe we're stoked about this one.

Steven Ewing

Nick Yekikian

