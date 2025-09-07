Yep, it's a hybrid

Porsche's new range-topping 911 builds on the T-Hybrid engine first introduced in the Carrera GTS. But where the GTS' hybrid system uses one turbocharger, the 911 Turbo S uses two. This twin-turbo setup feeds a 3.6-liter flat-six engine, and a 1.9-kWh battery pack adds supplemental electric thrust for initial acceleration and to fill in power gaps at speed.

What's it all mean? The 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S produces 701 horsepower — a 61-hp increase over its predecessor. Torque output is unchanged, at 590 lb-ft. According to Porsche, the new 911 Turbo S will sprint to 60 mph in just 2.4 seconds, an 0.2-second improvement over the current car. And considering Porsche's acceleration numbers are often conservative, we won't be surprised to see a number closer to 2 seconds flat when the Turbo S makes its way to our track for instrumented testing.