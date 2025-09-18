2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro: Are We Having Buyer's Remorse?

Kaufman notes another problem caused by the awful ride quality: hood jiggle. "Your view out the front window is dominated by the back of the hood and the chunky black plastic 'vent' on top. It looks beefy and solid, right? Well, with the truck wibble-wobbling its way down the road, the back edge of the hood visibly deforms and wiggles. It makes the whole thing seem kind of cheap, and that's a real problem for a $70K truck."

Senior social media editor Ryan Greger states it plainly: "This is not a vehicle I would ever consider daily driving."

PDA receives no public display of affection

Our 4Runner is equipped with a technology called Proactive Driving Assist, or PDA, which is sort of like a cross between automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. When the system detects a vehicle ahead of you is slowing down, it can apply mild braking to help maintain a safe following distance, even if your foot is on the gas pedal. It'll also automatically brake if the system thinks you're going too fast for an upcoming curve.

"I understand why Toyota created PDA; it can potentially aid drivers who are distracted and not paying attention," says director of written content Brent Romans. "The extra braking could come in handy for reducing the chance of an incident. My issue with it is that when you are paying attention, it can get annoying because the amount of braking that PDA adds might not be what you actually want. For example, it might start slowing the 4Runner down when I lift off the accelerator because of a vehicle ahead, but in reality, I want to keep coasting a bit longer. I spent about two weeks driving our 4Runner and eventually got annoyed with PDA enough that I looked up to see if I could switch it off. Thankfully, you can. I did that and haven't gone back."