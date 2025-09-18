- We bought a 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro for our One-Year Road Test fleet.
- There's a lot to like about it off-road; however ...
- Its on-road ride is horrible and we hate the Proactive Driving Assist tech.
2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro: Are We Having Buyer's Remorse?
The TRD Pro has off-road charms, but we're having a hard time living with it day to day
Not long after we added a 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro to our One-Year Road Test fleet, we took it to the dirt to test its mettle against another off-road champ, the Lexus GX 550 Overtrail. And while the Lexus ultimately won that comparison test, we praised the 4Runner for its high-speed off-road prowess and its superior suspension geometry that allowed it to climb up and over obstacles with ease.
OK, so the TRD Pro is a proper off-road tough guy. But that's a singular use case. Most people who buy a 4Runner TRD Pro will be using it as their daily driver. And unfortunately, that's where this SUV falls apart.
The ride quality stinks
A lot of off-road-focused trucks and SUVs have an ace up their sleeve: The softer damper tuning and generous suspension travel make them pretty comfy on paved roads. It's a phenomenon we've seen with vehicles like Ford's Raptor line, or the Chevy Colorado ZR2. But in the 4Runner, the TRD Pro tuning seems to have the opposite effect.
"I hate this thing on the street and the highway," writes supervising video producer John Adolph. "The springs are way too stiff. Every bump, every imperfection — my teeth and jaw shake."
"This truck is busier than a beehive in an ants' nest on a beaver," video manager Will Kaufman creatively puts it. "There's just constant jitteriness coming up through the suspension, making the body shake, shimmy and shudder. And usually if you get a stiff-legged ride out of an off-road truck, it at least manages bigger impacts like potholes or drainage ditches without much drama, but the 4Runner feels crashy and hard over everything."
Kaufman notes another problem caused by the awful ride quality: hood jiggle. "Your view out the front window is dominated by the back of the hood and the chunky black plastic 'vent' on top. It looks beefy and solid, right? Well, with the truck wibble-wobbling its way down the road, the back edge of the hood visibly deforms and wiggles. It makes the whole thing seem kind of cheap, and that's a real problem for a $70K truck."
Senior social media editor Ryan Greger states it plainly: "This is not a vehicle I would ever consider daily driving."
PDA receives no public display of affection
Our 4Runner is equipped with a technology called Proactive Driving Assist, or PDA, which is sort of like a cross between automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. When the system detects a vehicle ahead of you is slowing down, it can apply mild braking to help maintain a safe following distance, even if your foot is on the gas pedal. It'll also automatically brake if the system thinks you're going too fast for an upcoming curve.
"I understand why Toyota created PDA; it can potentially aid drivers who are distracted and not paying attention," says director of written content Brent Romans. "The extra braking could come in handy for reducing the chance of an incident. My issue with it is that when you are paying attention, it can get annoying because the amount of braking that PDA adds might not be what you actually want. For example, it might start slowing the 4Runner down when I lift off the accelerator because of a vehicle ahead, but in reality, I want to keep coasting a bit longer. I spent about two weeks driving our 4Runner and eventually got annoyed with PDA enough that I looked up to see if I could switch it off. Thankfully, you can. I did that and haven't gone back."
We paid over $70,000 for the TRD Pro
It's natural for us to keep drawing comparisons to the GX 550 we have in our One-Year Road Test fleet, and not just because the two are often parked next to each other in the Edmunds garage. Toyota and Lexus are part of one company, and these two off-road SUVs share many things in common. But the Lexus has a smoother, more powerful engine, a far more premium interior, a nicer highway ride, and better tech to boot. You could argue that you get what you pay for considering the Lexus' premium price, but the difference isn't as large as you'd expect — this 4Runner cost us $71,000 while the GX set us back just over $72,000.
Will our thoughts about the 4Runner TRD Pro improve as we pile on the miles? Perhaps. But right now, we're thinking maybe the TRD Pro wasn't the right version to buy. Though it's not like the 4Runner Limited impressed us much either ...
Photos by Keith Buglewicz